PHOENIX — Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. “One of my favorite quotes: it’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Hamlin said, reading from a brief statement with his parents on stage with him. “With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach to making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world.” Hamlin was one of five finalists for the Alan Page Award, which annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown. His foundation received $100,000 with the award. “He is not only an individual who has overcome a tremendous amount, he’s not only a person who reminds us just how dangerous this game is, but also the spirit, the love, the joy, the fraternity of people who play this game,” NFLPA executive director Demaurice Smith said.
Rivera wins NFL’s Salute to Service Award
PHOENIX — Ron Rivera’s dad served in the United States Army for 32 years. So for the coach of the Washington Commanders, winning the NFL’s Salute to Service Award was extra special. The award honors league personnel who take tangible steps to honor and support military communities. USAA — which sponsors the honor — will provide a $25,000 donation to each military branch’s official aid society in Rivera’s name, and the NFL will send a matching donation to a military charity of Rivera’s choice.
Irvin pulled from NFL Network’s coverage
PHOENIX — Michael Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about Irvin’s behavior in a hotel Sunday night. The Hall of Fame wide receiver went on a Dallas radio station Wednesday and said he was asked by network officials to move to another hotel on Monday after what he described as a brief encounter with a woman. “Michael Irvin will not be part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller said BASKETBALL
Lue replaces Williams on USA staff
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Mark Few of Gonzaga on the staff. Williams stepped down because of family commitments, U.S. men’s national team managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday.
WNBA investigating Aces over bullying
LAS VEGAS — The WNBA is investigating former Las Vegas player Dearica Hamby’s allegations that the Aces bullied and manipulated her for being pregnant, the league said in a statement Wednesday. It was the first time the league acknowledged publicly it was looking into the situation. The players’ union had pushed for an inquiry into whether Hamby’s rights under the league’s 2020 labor agreement were violated, as well as state and federal laws. The investigation also includes looking into allegations that the Aces circumvented the salary cap by making under-the-table payments to players, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. BASEBALL
Cardinals acquire Misiewicz from Royals
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from their cross-state rival Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday. To make room on the 40-man roster, St. Louis designated right-hander James Naile for assignment on the Missouri native’s 30th birthday. The 28-year-old Misiewicz, who was expected to compete for a spot in the Royals bullpen, split last season between the Mariners and Kansas City. He went 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 29 innings. SOCCER
U.S. men to host El Salvador on March 24
CHICAGO — The United States men’s team will play a CONCACAF Nations League match against El Salvador at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on March 24. The 13th-ranked Americans report to the Orlando area on March 19 and 20, then play at No. 173 Grenada on March 24 before the game against 74th-ranked El Salvador. The site of the El Salvador match was announced Wednesday.
