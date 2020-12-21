A capsule look at the bowl destinations for Iowa State, Iowa and Wisconsin:
FIESTA BOWL
No. 10 Iowa State (8-3, Big 12) vs. No. 25 Oregon (4-2, Pac-12)
When: Jan. 2, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Site: Glendale, Arizona
Series: First meeting
Notable: The Cyclones were good on both sides of the ball, finishing third in the Big 12 in total offense (441.1 yards per game) and defense (343). QB Brock Purdy threw for 2,594 yards and 18 TDs with nine interceptions in 11 games. His favorite target was Xavier Hutchinson, who had 60 catches for 726 yards and four TDs. Iowa State lost 27-21 to No. 8 Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game … The Ducks were a late replacement in the Pac-12 Championship game after Washington had to pull out due to COVID-19 issues. Oregon, which finished second in the Pac-12 North, won its second straight conference title with a 31-24 win over Southern California. The Ducks are 2-0 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl.
History: This is Iowa State’s fourth straight bowl appearance and 15th overall. Iowa State lost to Notre Dame, 33-9, in the 2019 Camping World Bowl. First Fiesta Bowl ... This is Oregon’s third Fiesta Bowl appearance and 34th bowl game overall, including 15th in 16 years. Oregon beat Wisconsin, 28-27, in the 2020 Rose Bowl.
MUSIC CITY BOWL
Missouri (5-5, SEC) vs. No. 17 Iowa (6-2, Big Ten)
When: Dec. 30, 3 p.m.
Site: Nashville, Tennessee
Series: Iowa won 27-24 in the 2010 Insight Bowl, but Missouri leads the series 7-6. The other matchups occurred between 1892-1910.
Notable: The Tigers just missed their second consecutive six-win regular season but are back in the postseason under first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz. … The Hawkeyes enter with a six-game winning streak that earned second place in the Big Ten West Division. They outscored opponents, 214-83, during the run, and their two losses were by a combined five points. Their defense ranked third in the conference in scoring defense (16.0). Iowa is 6-5 in bowl games against the current SEC lineup.
History: This is Missouri’s appearance in the Music City Bowl, 34th bowl appearance overall. This is also Iowa’s appearance in the Music City Bowl, 34th bowl appearance overall. The Hawkeyes bring a three-game postseason winning streak and are 17-15-1 lifetime.
DUKE’S MAYO BOWL
Wake Forest (4-4, ACC) vs. Wisconsin (3-3, Big Ten)
When: Dec. 30, 11 a.m.
Site: Charlotte, N.C.
Series: First meeting
Notable: The Badgers will extend their Big Ten-leading streak to 19 consecutive seasons playing in a bowl. Only Georgia (24) and Oklahoma (22) are on longer runs. Wisconsin had two of its first three games canceled.
History: This is Wake Forest’s third appearance in this bowl, 15th bowl appearance overall. This is Wisconsin’s first appearance in this bowl, 32nd bowl appearance overall. Wisconsin owns a 16-15 bowl record and lost 28-27 to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.