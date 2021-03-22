Peyton Bauer (Galena) — Bauer rushed 23 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns as the Pirates opened the spring football season with a convincing 28-6 victory over EPC.
Dawson Feyen (East Dubuque) — Feyen returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown and had four catches for 69 yards as East Dubuque opened the spring football season with an 18-14 loss to No. 5-ranked Orangeville at Dalzell Field in Dubuque.
Hailey Stich (Cuba City) — Stich, a junior outside hitter, floored 19 kills and had 20 digs as the Cubans defeated rival Southwestern, 3-1, on Thursday night.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/athlete to cast your vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. each Tuesday