LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers have their entire roster healthy for the first time this season and it showed against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Led by Kawhi Leonard’s 31 points, the Clippers had five other players in double figures in a 118-106 victory Saturday. Leonard posted his ninth straight game with at least 30 points, the longest such streak in the NBA this season.
“He’s playing as well as anyone in the league,” coach Doc Rivers said. “It’s not just his offense. He’s doing it with his defense and his passing. It’s coming in the flow. It’s not forced. It doesn’t stand out some nights. That’s a great sign.”
Karl-Anthony Towns countered with 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, his fourth consecutive game with 30 or more points, but it wasn’t enough to keep Minnesota from losing its 11th in a row, matching the team’s skid from December.
“Guys are hurt in there. We want to feel good, come out, and win these games,” Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “We’re going to keep getting after it, attack each day and have faith and confidence that the tide will turn.”
Paul George added 21 points in 26 minutes and Lou Williams had 17 points for the Clippers, who have won seven of nine.
Morris, Knicks edge Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Morris scored 28 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 92-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
Julius Randle had 16 points and a season-best 18 rebounds, and Taj Gibson added 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Knicks (14-36), who snapped a two-game skid and won in the series after losing seven straight.
Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and eight rebounds, Myles Turner had 12 points and six rebounds, and Jeremy Lamb added nine points for the Pacers (31-18), who have lost two of three games.
Butler leads Heat past Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and rookie Tyler Herro came off the bench with 23 on Saturday night to lead the Miami Heat to a 102-89 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Meyers Leonard had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Heat before going to the bench with five fouls with 5:49 left in the game. Herro and Leonard combined for 10 of 19 shooting from 3-point range.
Aaron Gordon scored 24 for the Magic, who lost their fifth straight. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and nine rebounds.
Clemson’s Baehre out for season
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson forward Jonathan Baehre is out for the season after re-injuring an ACL he first hurt last May.
The school said Baehre underwent surgery Friday.
Baehre is a 6-foot-10 junior from Germany who played two seasons at North Carolina Asheville before transferring to Clemson. Baehre sat out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA guidelines. He first hurt his knee in May 2019 and missed Clemson’s gold-medal winning trip to the World University Games last summer.
FOOTBALL
Torrential rains dampen Post Malone pre-Super Bowl concert
MIAMI — Torrential rains in Miami overshadowed rapper Post Malone’s pre-Super Bowl show, ultimately shutting down the red carpet and delaying his set until the early morning hours of Saturday. Nearby, the weather forced Harry Styles to cancel his show.
Friday night’s Bootsy Bellows show promised to be a star-studded event as the Los Angeles-area club’s pop-up took over a picturesque island in Miami, with VIP guests slated to arrive by yacht. But relentless rains caused multiple delays and confusion.
Several DJs, including Denver Broncos player Von Miller, entertained the crowd for hours until actor-comedian Kevin Hart, who was supposed to host, awkwardly came onstage after 2 a.m. Hart was supposed to arrive by water, but all boats slated to arrive at the event were cancelled after the National Weather Service posted a severe storm watch until 3 a.m.
When Hart finally introduced Post Malone — but the rapper didn’t appear.
Son of Moss commits to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The youngest son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss has announced plans to attend the University of Maine.
Montigo Moss announced Thursday on Twitter that he will play football for the Black Bears, Bangor Daily News reported.
Randy Moss played in the NFL for 14 seasons and set the record for most receiving touchdowns in a season with 23 touchdowns in 2007.
Maine coach Nick Charlton could not comment under NCAA rules Thursday, as Montigo Moss had not signed a letter of intent.
Montigo Moss has made a verbal commitment but is expected to sign a National Letter of Intent during the regular signing period, after Feb. 5.
Montigo Moss attended Fort Union (Virginia) Military Academy and is a wide receiver. Last season he had 41 touchdowns, 41 receptions and 1,041 yards, the paper reported.
GOLF
Quigley wins Morocco Campions
MARRAKECH, Morocco — Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions in his second PGA Tour Champions start, saving par on the final two holes Saturday to hold off Stephen Ames by a stroke.
The 50-year-old Quigley won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event for the first time since taking the 2001 Arkansas Classic for his second victory on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.
“It’s been so long since I won a tournament,” Quigley said. “Just incredible. It’s weird, I had a peace all week, I was pretty comfortable all week. I wouldn’t say I was nervous until the last hole here on my second putt, but just felt comfortable and just felt comfortable here in Marrakesh.”
Quigley got into the field for the senior tour’s first African event as one of the top 10 available players from the PGA Tour’s career money list. He had five runner-up finishes in 408 starts on the PGA Tour, earning more than $11 million.