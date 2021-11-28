John Metchie caught a scoring pass from Bryce Young in the fourth overtime to give No. 3 Alabama a 24-22 comeback victory at rival Auburn on Saturday, rescuing the Crimson Tide’s national title hopes.
It was the first overtime game in the Iron Bowl.
Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry tipped away T.J. Finley’s pass in the final OT and Young hit Metchie just as he did in the previous one.
Alabama (11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) moves on to face No. 1 Georgia in the league championship game with its College Football Playoff hopes on the line.
No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0 — At Atlanta: Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Brock Bowers, and Georgia finished its undefeated regular season by overwhelming Georgia Tech.
No. 9 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24 — At Waco, Texas: Blake Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Baylor, and the Bears held on for a win over Texas Tech.
No. 11. Oregon 38, Oregon State 29 —At Eugene, Ore.: Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score, and Oregon beat Oregon State to win the Pac-12 North Division and claim a spot in the league’s championship game.
No. 12. Michigan State 30, Penn State 27 —At East Lansing, Mich.: Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Michigan State over Penn State.
North Texas 45, No. 15. Texas-San Antonio 23 —At Denton, Texas: UTSA’s undefeated season ended in a blowout as North Texas running backs DeAndre Torrey and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for five touchdowns in a rout of the Roadrunners.
No. 19 Houston 45, Connecticut 17 — At East Hartford, Conn.: Clayton Tune threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns as Houston tuned up for next week’s American Athletic Conference championship game with a win over UConn.
No. 21 Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10 — At Boston: Wake Forest earned a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, getting three passing touchdowns and one more on the ground from Sam Hartman to beat Boston College.
No. 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Louisiana-Monroe 16 — At Lafayette, La.: Emani Bailey scored on a 2-yard run to give Louisiana-Lafayette a double-digit lead in the third quarter, and the Ragin’ Cajuns held off Louisiana-Monroe.