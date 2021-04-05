Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets, 115-107, on Sunday at the United Center to snap a six-game losing streak.
Tomas Satoransky had a season-high 19 points and 11 assists as Chicago won for the first time since acquiring Vucevic before the trade deadline.
“We understand it’s going to take some time, and we’ve had some guys out of the lineup,” said Vucevic, who has played five games with the Bulls.
“What I really like is it’s a motivated group of guys and they want to win. It’s all been positive. Hopefully, we can grow together and get some wins.”
Kyrie Irving had 24 points and 15 assists to lead short-handed Brooklyn, which played without James Harden and Kevin Durant. Jeff Green added 21 off the bench. The Nets had won five straight and 10 of 12.
“We couldn’t get as many stops as we needed,” Irving said. “In the second quarter, they created separation and we were playing catch-up.
“You’ve got to give the Bulls credit. They came to play and they made shots.”
Clippers 104, Lakers 86 — At Los Angeles: Marcus Morris scored 22 points and the Clippers dominated the short-handed Lakers to end a two-game skid. Kawhi Leonard had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Paul George added 16 points for the Clippers.
Grizzlies 116, 76ers 100 — At Philadelphia: Grayson Allen had 11 of his 15 points during a game-changing third quarter, lifting Memphis over short-handed Philadelphia, which was without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Dillon Brooks scored 17 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who began play ninth in the Western Conference. Memphis had seven players in double-figures.
Pelicans 122, Rockets 115 — At Houston: Lonzo Ball had 27 points and a career-high eight 3-pointers, and New Orleans beat Houston to end a two-game skid. Ball was on fire early, making all four of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter in his return after missing seven games with a hip injury.
Hawks 117, Warriors 111 — At Atlanta: Clint Capela had 24 points and 18 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points and Atlanta beat Golden State for its third straight win.
Celtics 116, Hornets 86 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Boston blew past short-handed Charlotte. Evan Fournier had four 3-pointers and 17 points. Robert Williams finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post its second straight victory.