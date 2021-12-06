AMES, Iowa – The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won six of the 10 weight classes Sunday night en route to a 22-11 victory at Iowa State.
Iowa (3-0) won its 21st straight dual meet and extended its winning streak over Iowa State to 17 duals, the last 16 coming under Tom Brands.
The Hawkeyes have won the Dan Gable traveling trophy every season since its inception in 2010. They lead the Cy-Hawk Series, 9-4.
Iowa’s wins came from Austin DeSanto at 133, Jaydin Eierman at 141, Max Murin at 149, Alex Marinelli at 165, Nelson Brands at 174 and Tony Cassioppi at 284. Kysen Terukina (125), David Carr (157), Marcus Coleman (184) and Yonger Bastilda (197) won for Iowa State.
FOOTBALL
Oklahoma is targeting Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be its new head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Venables was on Oklahoma’s staff under Bob Stoops as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. He was co-defensive coordinator when the Sooners won the 2000 national title. He left Oklahoma for Clemson in 2012 and won the Broyles Award in 2016 as the nation’s top assistant coach.
Venables’ Clemson defense led the nation in scoring defense in 2018, and his 2020 unit tied for the nation’s lead in sacks. This season, Clemson ranks second nationally in scoring defense, ninth in total defense, eighth in rushing defense and sixth in pass efficiency defense.
LAFAYETTE, La. — No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette promoted co-offensive coordinator and former Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Michael Desormeaux to head coach on Sunday.
The announcement by athletic director Bryan Maggard came less than 24 hours after Billy Napier won his final game as Cajuns coach in the Sun Belt Conference championship game, 24-16 over Appalachian State. Napier was hired a week ago by Florida but took the job on the condition that he be permitted to coach the Sun Belt title game before heading to Gainesville.
ATLANTA — Chip Long, who has been an offensive coordinator at Memphis, Notre Dame and Tulane, was hired Sunday to fill that position at Georgia Tech. Long replaces Dave Patenaude, who was fired along with two other assistants after a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have relieved offensive coordinator Joe Brady of his duties. The team announced the change Sunday. Offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will take Brady’s place for the rest of the season.
GOLF
SUN CITY, South Africa — Daniel van Tonder won the SA Open on Sunday as fellow South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout secured a sixth-place finish to lock up a year-ending position in the world’s top 50 and a spot at next year’s Masters.
Van Tonder shot a 7-under 65 — for the lowest score of the final round — to win by one shot from Oliver Bekker (66) and finish on 16 under overall at Gary Player Country Club.
MOTOR SPORTS
Lewis Hamilton passed Max Verstappen with six laps remaining Sunday to win the chaotic inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and pull even on points with his rival as Formula One’s thrilling championship race heads into the title-deciding finale.
The race on the street circuit under the lights on the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) coastal resort area in Jeddah was marred by three standing starts, a pair of restarts, multiple safety cars and an intense back-and-forth between the title contenders.
HOCKEY
NEW YORK — Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Islanders, 3-2, Sunday night, sending New York to its 11th straight loss overall and its sixth straight setback its new arena. Kane beat Semyon Varlamov with Chicago’s second shootout attempt, and Marc-Andre Fleury denied all three chances by the Islanders to secure the win.
TENNIS
MADRID — Russia’s 15-year wait for a Davis Cup title ended Sunday after another clutch performance by Daniil Medvedev.
Medvedev beat Marin Cilic 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the second singles match to give Russia an insurmountable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the final. It is Russia’s third Davis Cup title, and first since 2006.
Andrey Rublev earlier had beaten Borna Gojo in straight sets to put the Russians ahead at the Madrid Arena.
Russia’s other Davis Cup title was in 2002. Croatia also was seeking its third title after triumphs in 2005 and 2018.