CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs continued to reshape their front office on Monday, hiring Houston Astros executive Ehsan Bokhari as assistant general manager.
The move comes a week and a half after the Cubs hired Carter Hawkins from Cleveland’s front office as general manager to work under president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.
The 38-year-old Bokhari spent the past three years working in player evaluation for Houston. He oversaw all projects by the team’s research and development group.
Bokhari’s baseball career began in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent four seasons in their research and development department.
Bokhari was a visiting assistant professor in the statistics department during the 2014-15 academic year at the University of Illinois, where he earned his master’s degree in statistics in 2011 and doctorate in quantitative psychology in 2014.
Longtime Brewers coach Sedar retires
MILWAUKEE — Longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach Ed Sedar has retired after a 30-year career with the organization.
Sedar, 60, had worked as the Brewers’ first base coach from 2007-10 and third base coach from 2011-20. He spent this season as an adviser to the Brewers’ major league coaching staff.
“It’s been a great ride,” Sedar said Monday in a statement. “Being able to spend 30 years with one organization is something I will always cherish. I appreciate everyone who has been there for me and helped along the way. I wish the organization the best going forward. They are in great hands. Most of all, I will miss the best fans in sports.”
Sedar previously worked with the Brewers as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator from 1992-2006. He also was a minor league field coordinator from 1992-2006 and managed the Brewers’ rookie-level minor league team in Ogden, Utah, from 1998-2001 and their rookie-level minor league team in Helena, Montana, in 2003 as well as 2005-06.
Astros’ McCullers won’t pitch in World Series
Lance McCullers won’t pitch in the World Series for the Houston Astros because of a forearm strain.
After a career-high 13 wins during the regular season, when he also had a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts, McCullers got hurt in the AL Division Series. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a Game 1 victory over the Chicago White Sox but let after four innings in Game 4 with what the team said was forearm tightness.
McCullers, who was left off the AL Championship Series roster, said Monday that he and the team have known there was less than a 1% chance of him getting back for the World Series, but there was no need to write him off until they had to.
FOOTBALL
QB Fitzpatrick to have MRI in 2 weeks
Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t walking through that door any time soon, which means Washington will continue to roll with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback with the season slipping away.
Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Fitzpatrick would have an MRI on his injured right hip in a couple of weeks, which would then allow the team to set a course for the 38-year-old’s return. Rivera has never given a timeframe for Fitzpatrick to be back, though reports indicated it was a six-to-eight week injury, which would have had him playing sooner rather than later.
Jets rookie QB Wilson out 2-4 weeks
NEW YORK — The New York Jets will try to turn around their season without Zach Wilson for a few games.
The rookie quarterback has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined two to four weeks, coach Robert Saleh confirmed after Wilson had an MRI on Monday. Wilson was injured in the second quarter of New York’s 54-13 loss to New England on Sunday when he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, who fell on the back of the quarterback’s legs after he threw an incomplete pass.
Browns’ Mayfield could miss another game
BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield isn’t healthy enough to practice, and he may not be much closer to playing either.
The Browns’ quarterback sat out Monday’s workout because of a troubling shoulder injury and there are early signs pointing to Mayfield missing this week’s home game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield’s dealing with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder and was inactive Thursday night, when the Browns started backup QB Case Keenum and beat the Denver Broncos.
Rams trade LB Young to Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The injury-riddled Denver Broncos acquired inside linebacker Kenny Young from the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, four days after they were gouged by third-string Cleveland running back De’Ernest Johnson.
The teams also exchanged 2024 late-round draft picks with the Rams (6-1) receiving a sixth-round selection and the Broncos (3-4) getting back a seventh-rounder.
Texas Tech fires coach Wells after rough loss
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after the Red Raiders couldn’t hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State.
Wells had a shot at his first winning record in his third season with the Red Raiders, but an inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did predecessor Kliff Kingsbury.