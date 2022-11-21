Illinois Virginia Basketball
Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) dunks against Illinois during the second half the Continental Tire Main Event championship game on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Cavaliers won, 70-61.

 John Locher The Associated Press

Reece Beekman and his Virginia Cavaliers capped an emotional week by going on a late 13-point run to defeat Illinois and win the Continental Tire Main Event, 70-61, on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The No. 16 Cavaliers (4-0) trailed 58-56 with 3 1/2 minutes left when they broke away from No. 19 Illinois (4-1).

