Reece Beekman and his Virginia Cavaliers capped an emotional week by going on a late 13-point run to defeat Illinois and win the Continental Tire Main Event, 70-61, on Sunday in Las Vegas.
The No. 16 Cavaliers (4-0) trailed 58-56 with 3 1/2 minutes left when they broke away from No. 19 Illinois (4-1).
Beekman scored 17 points and was the tournament MVP. Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner each had 12 for Virginia.
Jayden Epps had 14 points and Coleman Hawkins 10 for the Illini.
The game was played exactly a week after Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were fatally shot after a field trip to see a play in Washington. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. faces three counts of second-degree murder and other charges.
Virginia players wore shirts to honor those killed and locked arms in tribute before the game.
Iowa State 68, UW-Milwaukee 53 — At Ames, Iowa: Jaren Holmes scored 19 points and Caleb Grill scored 11 points to lead Iowa State. The Cyclones (3-0) never trailed playing in their third home game of the season. Aljaz Kunc and reserve Robert Jones each scored 10 for the Cyclones.
Kunc’s 3-pointer 12:42 before halftime gave the Cyclones an 18-8 lead. The Panthers rallied with an 11-6 spurt and got within 24-19 when Jalen Johnson made two foul shots, but Iowa State closed the half with a 13-7 outburst and led, 37-26, at intermission. The Cyclones led by double figures throughout the second half.
Despite struggling from beyond the 3-point arc shooting 6 for 28, Iowa State was 20-for-39 shooting inside the arc.
BJ Freeman scored 11 for Milwaukee (2-2).
Drake 61, Wyoming 56 — At Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands: Tucker DeVries had 29 points on 10 of 14 shooting, including 4-for-6 from distance, and went 5-for-5 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-0). Sardaar Calhoun scored nine points while shooting 4-for-9, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.
No. 5 Baylor 80, No. 8 UCLA 75 — At Las Vegas: LJ Cryer scored 28 points in a potential March preview to lead Baylor in the consolation game of the Continental Tire Main Event. This game had postseason intensity with 13 lead changes until the Bears (4-1) took the lead for good at 61-53 with an 11-point run midway through the second half. UCLA (3-2) stayed within range, but didn’t catch Baylor.
No. 1 North Carolina 80, James Madison 64 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: RJ Davis scored 21 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and 23 rebounds and North Carolina improved to 4-0.
No. 2 Gonzaga 88, No. 4 Kentucky — At Spokane, Wash.: Rasir Bolton scored 24 points, Drew Timme added 22, and Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Kentucky in the off-campus Spokane Arena.
No. 12 Indiana 86, Miami (Ohio) 56 — At Indianapolis: Senior All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of a game-high 17 points for Indiana, which closed the first half on a 22-6 run and cruised to a victory over Miami (Ohio) in the Hoosier Classic.
No. 20 Michigan 70, Ohio 66 (OT) — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds to help Michigan hold off Ohio.
No. 24 Texas A&M 67, Loyola Chicago 49 — At Conway, S.C.: Backup Henry Coleman III scored 13 points and Julius Marble scored 11 points in Texas A&M’s win over Loyola Chicago in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
No. 25 UConn 95, Delaware State 60 — At Hartford, Conn.: Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead UConn over Delaware State.
Missouri 83, Mississippi Valley State 62 — At Columbia, Mo.: Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter scored six points on three field goals to help the Tigers improve to 6-0.
