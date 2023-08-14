Chiefs Saints Football
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood catches a touchdown in the first half of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.

 Gerald Herbert The Associated Press

When Derek Carr finished putting on his uniform before his preseason debut with the New Orleans Saints, he couldn’t help but be struck by the sight of himself in black and gold — instead of the Raiders’ silver and black he’d worn for all of his previous nine NFL seasons.

“It may look weird, but it felt right,” said Carr, the Saints’ top free agent acquisition. “I just feel refreshed. I feel rejuvenated. And to put that uniform on and come out and be a Saint, it felt really good.”

