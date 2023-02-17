Tucker DeVries’ 19 points helped Drake defeat Northern Iowa, 82-74, on Wednesday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DeVries shot 6-for-14 (3-for-9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (22-6, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference).
Roman Penn scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 4-for-4 from the line, and added six rebounds and nine assists. Conor Enright was 5 of 7 shooting (4-for-4 from distance) to finish with 14 points.
Recommended for you
The Bulldogs picked up their eighth straight win.
The Panthers (12-15, 8-9) were led in scoring by Bowen Born, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Northern Iowa also got 15 points from Trey Campbell. Tytan Anderson had 12 points and two steals as the Panthers lost their sixth straight game.
Drake took the lead with 12:26 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-31 at halftime, with D.J. Wilkins racking up nine points. Drake was outscored by Northern Iowa in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Penn led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.
(Thursday’s games)
No. 2 Houston 80, SMU 65 — At Dallas: Marcus Sasser scored 20 points, freshman Jarace Walker added 14 and Houston cruised to a victory over SMU.
Maryland 68, No. 3 Purdue 54— At College Park, Md.: Jahmir Young scored 20 points and Maryland used a dominant stretch in the middle of the second half to rally past Purdue and deal the Boilermakers their second consecutive loss.
Middle Tennessee 74, No. 25 Florida Atlantic 70 — At Murfreesboro, Tenn.: Camryn Weston scored 16 points, Elias King added 15 and Middle Tennessee beat Florida Atlantic for its first win over a ranked opponent since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.