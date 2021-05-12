HONOLULU — Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37.
Brennan, who had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press.
Brennan had been living at an addiction treatment center in Costa Mesa, Calif. His father said he took him to a hospital emergency room on Sunday because his son had been drinking. “I could tell he was not well and needed help,” Terry Brennan said.
But the detox facility was full, so without his family realizing it, Colt Brennan was released. He was unconscious when he was taken back to the hospital, where he later died, his father said.
He was surrounded by family members when he died.
Brennan transferred to Hawaii after stints at Colorado and Saddleback College in California. A certain pro prospect, he bypassed the NFL draft in order to play his senior year for Hawaii coach June Jones. Brennan led the Warriors to its finest season ever, going 12-0 in the regular season before a 41-10 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Brennan was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2008, but he never played a regular season game in two seasons.
Mississippi still awaits repayment from Favre
JACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 he received from the state of Mississippi for multiple speaking events where he never showed up, authorities said Tuesday.
He promised to repay the state after an audit released in May 2020 revealed $1.1 million had been paid to Favre’s company, Favre Enterprises. The amount was part of $94 million in welfare spending that was “questioned” by auditors who said they either saw clear misspending or could not verify whether money was lawfully spent.
Favre made an initial payment of $500,000 to the state a few days after the report was released. But, Logan Reeves, a spokesman for Mississippi Auditor Shad White, said Tuesday that the auditor’s office has not heard since then from the Hall-of-Famer who lives near Hattiesburg, Miss.
WRESTLING
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — University of Northern Iowa wrestling coach Doug Schwab signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season, the school announced Tuesday.
Schwab, the 2020 Big 12 Conference coach of the year, has had 60 NCAA qualifiers and 17 all-Americans during his 11-year tenure. He has a dual record of 90-58. The Panthers have finished in the top three at the Big 12 championship and have had two champions in three of the last four seasons. The Panthers have had at least one All-American for each of the last eight seasons.
PROFESSIONAL SPORTS
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks are both bringing more fans back into their buildings as the coronavirus crisis ebbs. The clubs announced separately on Tuesday that they will raise their fan capacity limits to 50%. The Brewers will do it at American Family Field starting Saturday. The Bucks will do it for the upcoming NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
BASEBALL
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday in his 13th season in the majors, ending a career in which he threw the first no-hitter in Washington Nationals’ history and earned two All-Star selections.
Zimmermann posted a career record of 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA. He was an NL All-Star in 2013 and ‘14 while with the Nationals. The 34-year-old right-hander from Auburndale, Wis., made two relief appearances for his home-state team this season and had a 0-0 record with a 7.94 ERA.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Major League Baseball has instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure the new ballpark it hopes for to stay in Oakland.
MLB released a statement Tuesday expressing its longtime concern that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”
CLEVELAND — The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa. Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday’s 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh.
DENVER — San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on the injured list Tuesday, along with two teammates. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said the 22-year-old shortstop was symptom-free at the moment, and there is no exact timetable for his return.