Tom Brady threw for 432 yards and three long touchdowns to Mike Evans, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch their second straight NFC South championship with a 30-24 come-from-behind win over Carolina on Sunday.
Evans finished with 10 catches for 207 yards, scoring on receptions of 63, 57, and 30 yards and becoming the first player in NFL history to begin a career with nine consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving.
The Panthers (6-10) led 14-0 early and 21-10 after Sam Darnold’s third TD pass of the day, 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.
It was all Bucs from there, with Evans beating cornerback C.J. Henderson for touchdowns twice and Darnold losing a fumble on a sack inside his own 10. That turnover set up Brady’s 1-yard TD sneak, which put the game out of reach with 1:58 left.
The Bucs (8-8) can finish the regular season with a winning record by beating Atlanta on the road next weekend. As division champs, they are assured of beginning the playoffs with a home game in two weeks.
Giants 38, Colts 10 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more, and New York won to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Landon Collins, one of two players from the ‘16 team, broke the game open late in the second quarter with a 52-yard pick-6 as the Giants (9-6-1) put a final stamp on a surprising playoff run under first-year coach Brian Daboll.
Patriots 23, Dolphins 21 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Kyle Dugger intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards for a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, and New England rallied to beat skidding Miami and stay in playoff contention. Mac Jones had touchdown passes to Tyquan Thornton and Jakobi Meyers to help the Patriots (8-8) snap a four-game losing streak to their AFC East rivals.
Saints 20, Eagles 10 — At Philadelphia: Marshon Lattimore returned an interception 11 yards for a late touchdown, and New Orleans put a serious dent in Philadelphia’s bid for the top seed in the NFC. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed a second straight game with a sprained right shoulder. Philadelphia (13-3) now needs to beat the New York Giants next weekend to secure the conference’s top seed.
Jaguars 31, Texans 3 — At Houston: Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and Jacksonville won its fourth straight while snapping a nine-game skid against Houston. The AFC South-leading Jaguars (8-8) need to beat slumping Tennessee at home to win the division for the first time since 2017.
Commanders 24, Browns 10 — At Landover, Md.: Carson Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting quarterback job back, defensive miscues added up and Washington’s playoff hopes took a major hit with a loss to Cleveland.
Falcons 20, Cardinals 19 — At Atlanta: Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal on the final play and Atlanta beat Arizona to end a four-game skid. In a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention, Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder got his first career victory.
Seahawks 23, Jets 6 — At Seattle: Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133 yards and Seattle kept alive its postseason hopes with a win that eliminated New York from playoff contention. Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak and ensured its Week 18 matchup against the Rams will be meaningful.
49ers 37, Raiders 34 (OT) — At Las Vegas: Robbie Gould made a 23-yard field goal with 6:53 left in overtime and San Francisco extended its winning streak to nine games. The 49ers (12-4) can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win against Arizona next week or a loss by Minnesota. San Francisco also has a shot at the No. 1 seed.
Chargers 31, Rams 10 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Austin Ekeler rushed for 122 yards, scored two touchdowns and became the fifth running back with 100 receptions in a season as the Chargers rolled. Ekeler also had a career-best 72-yard TD run midway through the second quarter.
