Carlos Martinez pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning for his first win as a starter since 2018, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2, on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.
Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman hit two-run doubles and Nolan Arenado doubled twice as St. Louis won for the fourth time in five games.
Martinez (1-4) allowed two runs, one of them earned, in 7 1/3 innings. He had been 0-9 in his last 12 starts — his previous win came on Sept. 1, 2019, the year he spent as the Cardinals’ closer.
Braves 5, Cubs 0 — At Atlanta: Ian Anderson allowed one hit in seven innings, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a long home run and Atlanta beat skidding Chicago. Chicago held out Javier Báez and Kris Bryant with injuries in its fourth consecutive loss.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Indians 7, Twins 4 — At Cleveland: Franmil Reyes homered twice, including a 452-foot drive that landed in the left-field bleachers about six rows in front of the scoreboard, and Cleveland beat slumping Minnesota.
Yankees 5, Orioles 1 — At Baltimore: Corey Kluber has his best start in two years to gain his first win for New York, and Kyle Higashioka homered again. Kluber allowed one run and six hits with five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.
Rays 4, Athletics 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Brett Phillips hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Tampa Bay handed Oakland its second loss in 16 games.
Astros 2, Mariners 0 — At Houston: Cristian Javier struck out six and allowed just two hits in seven innings to lead Houston. The Astros scored both runs in the fourth, on a Yordan Alvarez sacrifice fly and a Kyle Tucker RBI single.
INTERLEAGUE
Pirates 2, Royals 1 — At Pittsburgh: Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and Pittsburgh beat Kansas City to end the Royals’ five-game winning streak.
Red Sox 2, Mets 1 — At New York: Garrett Richards finally found the strike zone and punched out 10, Bobby Dalbec hit his first homer of the season and Boston beat New York.
Blue Jays 9, Nationals 5 — At Dunedin, Fla.: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs, including a grand slam and a solo shot off Washington ace Max Scherzer, and had seven RBIs as Toronto beat the Nationals.