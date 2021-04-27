CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — University of Northern Iowa athletic director David Harris on Monday announced a five-year contract extension for veteran head football coach Mark Farley, a move that will keep Farley at the helm of Panther football through the 2026 season.
The winningest coach in UNI and Missouri Valley Conference history, Farley is the current FCS leader in playoff wins. He has coached the Panthers to seven MVFC titles and 12 FCS playoff appearances. The 2005 team advanced to the FCS title game. He has also led two teams to the FCS semifinals and five teams to the FCS quarterfinals. He was named the 2007 Eddie Robinson Award winner and this spring he became the only coach in MVFC history to win 100 Valley games.
“For two decades, Coach Farley has led this team to unprecedented heights, built a consistent winner on the field and helped mold leaders in our community,” Harris said in a statement. “We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to working with him to meet the lofty expectations for our football program. However, during this time of financial challenges, we are equally grateful for his willingness to restructure his contract to put our department in a more sustainable position as we deal with the fiscal impact of the pandemic.”
Iowa to honor Garza, Clark at spring practice
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa basketball stars Luka Garza and Caitlin Clark will be recognized along with their teams during the Hawkeye football team’s open spring practice Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
The Atlanta Tip-Off Committee will present The Naismith Trophy to Garza, the consensus national player of the year. Garza and women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder are scheduled speak to the crowd. Admission to Saturday’s practice is free to the public; fans will be required to wear face coverings.
BASKETBALL
Iowa’s Bohannon returning for 6th season
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon announced on Monday that he will return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted eligibility relief to winter sport athletes during the 2020-21 academic year.
Bohannon is Iowa’s career record holder in assists (639), 3-pointers made (364), free throw percentage (.887), and games played (143). He ranks ninth in Iowa career scoring with 1,638 points and is one of only three Hawkeyes with four 100-assist seasons (Dean Oliver, Jeff Horner). Bohannon is the only player in program history to amass seven career points-assists double-doubles and eight career games with 10 or more assists.
Hawkeyes add North Dakota transfer Rebraca
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Monday that transfer Filip Rebraca has signed with the Hawkeyes.
Rebraca, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound native of Sombor, Serbia, is on pace to graduate this summer from the University of North Dakota with a degree in business economics.
Rebraca started 74 of 87 games in three seasons for the Fighting Hawks. He posted 20 double-doubles, ranks eighth in school history with 76 blocked shots, and scored in double figures in 33 of the last 34 games, dating back to February 2020.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks’ Shaw announces retirement
CHICAGO — Andrew Shaw was the scrappy “mutt” on a star-studded team, a gritty fan favorite who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups. Now, he is calling it a career.
Shaw announced his retirement Monday on the advice of doctors after multiple concussions over the course of his career.
The forward from Belleville, Ontario, played 10 seasons in the NHL, seven with Chicago sandwiched around three with Montreal. In all, the fifth-round draft pick in 2011 piled up 116 goals, 131 assists and 573 penalty minutes as he brought a grinding, pesky presence to the front line.
BASEBALL
Rockies GM Bridich steps down
DENVER — Jeff Bridich is stepping down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies, ending a tumultuous tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that ultimately led to the star third baseman’s offseason trade. The Rockies announced Monday that the decision was a mutual agreement with Bridich, who was in his seventh season as GM. The team will appoint an interim general manager for the rest of the season before launching a search following the postseason.
Astros place Odorizzi on IL, activate Altuve
HOUSTON — Astros starter Jake Odorizzi has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained muscle in his right arm and second baseman José Altuve has been activated after a bout with COVID-19. Odorizzi left his start on Saturday after just five pitches with what the team called tightness in his right forearm, and manager Dusty Baker announced Monday that he had a strained right pronator.