ATLANTA — Left-hander Cole Hamels agreed to an $18 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, one of the more active teams of the offseason.
The 35-year-old gives the Braves a veteran to replace Julio Teheran, who became a free agent after his team option was decline.
Hamels spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, going 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts last season.
Hamels has 163 wins and a 3.42 ERA in 14 seasons. He began his career with Philadelphia, where he was a three-time All-Star in 10 seasons.
Atlanta has given left-handed reliever Will Smith, a possible closer, a $40 million, three-year contract and added catcher Travis dÁrnaud for a $16 million, two-year deal. Atlanta also has re-signed four players: outfielder Nick Markakis, catcher Tyler Flowers and relievers Darren O’Day and Chris Martin.
MLB honors Carrasco, Donaldson
NEW YORK — Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco and Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson have won the Comeback Player of the Year awards.
Carrasco won the American League award. He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June, missed three months while undergoing treatment and returned to the Indian in a relief role in September. In October, the 32-year-old right-hander from Venezuela won the Roberto Clemente Award presented for the character he’s shown on and off the field.
Donaldson won the National League honor. He played only 52 games for Toronto and Cleveland in 2018 because of injuries, but bounced back for a big year with the Braves.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The mayor of St. Petersburg says the city will not allow the Tampa Bay Rays to pursue a plan to split home games between new stadiums that would be built in Florida and Montreal.
Mayor Rick Kriseman informed the City Council in a memo Wednesday that he and the team agree that the “best path forward” is to abide by an existing contract that requires the Rays to play at Tropicana Field through 2027.
PHILADELPHIA — Right-hander pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $118 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old Wheeler stays in the NL East after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Mets. He was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA last season after going 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 2018. Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery.
SEATTLE — Reliever Carl Edwards Jr. and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year contract on Wednesday with a $950,000 guaranteed salary. A 28-year-old right-hander, Edwards slumped this year. He had an 8.47 ERA in 22 appearances for the Chicago Cubs and San Diego, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline.
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have signed infielder Marco Hernández and left-hander Josh Osich to one-year contracts. They were the only two players the team non-tendered at Monday’s deadline, making them free agents.
FOOTBALL
BEREA, Ohio — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is still dealing with an injury to his right throwing hand. Mayfield, who hurt his hand in the first half of Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh, didn’t throw a pass during the 20 minutes of Wednesday’s practice open to reporters. Mayfield’s hand and thumb were heavily wrapped as he watched backup Garrett Gilbert and practice squad QB Eric Dungey toss passes.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will have surgery on his injured left foot next week, interim coach Perry Fewell said on Wednesday. Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason and started two games in the regular season before being placed on injured reserve. Fewell said he had no other details about the procedure or how long it will take for Newton to recover.
ATLANTA — Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy and his former girlfriend have reached a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against him, court records show.
Delicia Cordon filed the lawsuit last year accusing McCoy of failing to protect her from a violent July 2018 home invasion at a home he owns in Milton, just outside Atlanta. Cordon was bloodied and beaten, and $133,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the home.
The terms of the settlement are not disclosed.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Josh Uche is entering the NFL draft. The redshirt junior shared his plans Wednesday night on his social media accounts, adding he will play for the 17th-ranked Wolverines in their bowl game.
Michigan (9-3) will get its bowl bid Sunday.
GOLF
NASSAU, Bahamas — As a player, Tiger Woods wasn’t all that happy with his game Wednesday in the Hero World Challenge. As the Presidents Cup captain, he had reason to be pleased.
U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed, who will be part of the U.S. team next week at Royal Melbourne, each managed a tough wind in the Bahamas to post a 6-under 66 and share the lead after the opening round of a tournament that felt more like a Presidents Cup tune-up.
Woods is six shots off the lead.
BOXING
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — Middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins, four-division champion Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico, three-division champ Shane Mosley and women’s star Christy Martin have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.