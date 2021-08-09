Bobby Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, has died. He was 91.
Bobby’s son, Terry, confirmed to The Associated Press that his father died at home in Tallahassee, Florida, surrounded by family early Sunday morning.
Bobby Bowden announced on July 21 he had a terminal illness that Terry Bowden later said was pancreatic cancer.
Bowden was beloved by Seminoles fans, respected by his peers and throughout his life one of the most accessible stars in college football. .
With Southern charm and wit, Bowden piled up 377 wins during his 40 years as a major college coach, from tiny Samford — his alma mater, then known as Howard College — to West Virginia and finally at Florida State, where he went 315-98-4. The Seminoles were a force during his 34 seasons as coach, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999.
Florida State had an unmatched run of 14 consecutive seasons (1987-2000) finishing ranked in the top five of The Associated Press college football poll under Bowden.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference on Saturday night.
General manager Brian Gutekunst called Funchess’ comment “very unacceptable” and added that it “certainly doesn’t live up to the standards and values of the Green Bay Packers.”
Funchess, 27, signed with the Packers in April 2020 but hasn’t played a down for them. He opted out of last season and noted at the time his family had been directly impacted by the pandemic.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.
Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez.
Rizzo tested positive after Saturday’s game, manager Aaron Boone said. He is expected to miss the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, and this weekend series in Chicago against the White Sox. Rizzo is off to a quick start since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 29. The first baseman is hitting .281 with three homers and six RBIs in nine games.
PHILADELPHIA — On the same diamond where Roy Halladay pitched himself into baseball history and the hearts of Philadelphia fans, the Phillies retired the late Hall of Famer’s No. 34 jersey in a touching tribute Sunday.
Former teammates Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Raúl Ibañez as well as pitching coach Rich Dubee and manager Charlie Manuel were among those in attendance for the ceremony at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies played the New York Mets. Halladay’s wife and two children were unable to attend due to COVID-19 protocols, Ibañez said. Halladay died in a plane crash at 40 years old on Nov. 7, 2017.
GOLF
ST ANDREWS, Scotland — Scotland’s Grant Forrest held off a brilliant challenge from England’s James Morrison to win his first European Tour title by one stroke at the Hero Open on Sunday. Forrest birdied the last two holes at Fairmont St Andrews for a 6-under-par 66 in the final round. His 24-under 264 total put him a shot ahead of Morrison, who had set the clubhouse target following a superb 63.
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Erik van Rooyen won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, finishing with 50 points in the modified Stableford scoring system.
Van Rooyen, the 31-year-old former University of Minnesota player from South Africa, eagled the par-4 eighth and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th for a five-point victory over Andrew Putnam at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course.
TENNIS
WASHINGTON — Jannik Sinner became the first teenager to win an ATP 500 event, beating Mackie McDonald 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to take the Citi Open title Sunday.
MOTOR SPORTS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Marcus Ericsson soared over a car early, overcame hard-charging runs from Colton Herta and Scott Dixon late, and survived the perilous city streets of Nashville on Sunday to win inaugural Music City Grand Prix.
Ericsson made the IndyCar highlight reel long before the checkered flag when he jumped the backside of Sebastien Bourdais’ Chevrolet and knocked the Frenchman out of the race. Ericsson’s airborne Honda needed a new front wing only five laps into the race and he made it the rest of the way unscathed for his second victory of the season.