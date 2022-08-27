Pirates Phillies Baseball
The Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper hits a two-run single against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson during the first inning Friday in Philadelphia. The Phillies went on to win, 7-4.

 Matt Slocum The Associated Press

Bryce Harper hit a two-run single in his first at-bat after a 52-game absence due to a broken left thumb, helping the streaking Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Harper grounded out twice and lined out sharply in his three other at-bats in his first action since being hit on the hand by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25. The reigning NL MVP batted cleanup as the designated hitter and helped the Phillies win their fifth straight game.

