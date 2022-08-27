Bryce Harper hit a two-run single in his first at-bat after a 52-game absence due to a broken left thumb, helping the streaking Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night in Philadelphia.
Harper grounded out twice and lined out sharply in his three other at-bats in his first action since being hit on the hand by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25. The reigning NL MVP batted cleanup as the designated hitter and helped the Phillies win their fifth straight game.
“I’m just happy to be back, get in there and help this team win,” Harper said.
Philadelphia, which went 32-20 without Harper, began play in second place in the NL wild-card race.
“I’m just trying to come in here and not screw it up; they’re playing so well,” Harper said. “It’s been fun to be able to watch and even more fun to go out there and be around them.”
Rhys Hoskins singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies.
Bryan Reynolds, Ben Gamel and Rodolfo Castro homered for the Pirates, who have lost six straight and 12 of 14. Pittsburgh dropped to 47-78.
Harper jogged out for warmups to loud cheers and “Let’s Go Harper!” chants 25 minutes before first pitch. The ovation from the announced crowd of 30,546 was deafening when Harper was introduced 20 minutes later. The cheers grew even louder, accompanied by a standing ovation and “M-V-P!” chants, when he stepped to the plate with no outs and the bases loaded in the first.
“I started laughing because it’s awesome,” Harper said of the reception. “I love those types of moments, I love those opportunities, I love jam-packed crowds and being able to play in front of 40,000 people. That’s what it’s all about.”
With a 2-2 count against Bryse Wilson (2-8), Harper lined a hard two-run single into right field.
“My teammates set me up for a perfect opportunity right there, and I was able to come through,” he said.
Harper went 5 for 8 with two homers, two doubles and six RBIs in a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Phillies had planned to keep Harper in Triple-A through Saturday, but his return to the big leagues was moved up after his walk-off double for the IronPigs on Wednesday night.
Reds 7, Nationals 3 — At Washington: Donovan Solano hit a two-run double off Cade Cavalli in the pitching prospect’s big league debut, and Cincinnati beat Washington.
Dodgers 10, Marlins 6 (10 innings) — At Miami: Mookie Betts homered twice and hit a go-ahead double in the in the 10th for Los Angeles. Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner and Trea Turner had two hits and an RBI each for the NL-West leading Dodgers.
Mets 7, Rockies 6 — At New York: Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning for New York.
INTERLEAGUE
Diamondbacks 7, White Sox 2 — At Chicago: Josh Rojas hit a three-run double and Emmanual Rivera had a two-run homer in a six-run inning for Arizona.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 9, Rays 8 — At Boston: Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and Boston stopped Tampa Bay’s six-game win streak.
