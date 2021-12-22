MINNEAPOLIS — Faced with the prospect of long quarantine periods should they test positive for COVID-19 during the Olympics, NHL players reached the decision to pull out of the Beijing Games.
The league and its players association reached the agreement Tuesday, multiple news outlets reported, with an official announcement from the NHL expected.
Participation in the 2022 Beijing Games, set for Feb. 4-20, and the 2026 Olympics in Italy was negotiated into the collective bargaining agreement after NHL players didn’t go to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. There was language in that CBA that provided for a bailout over COVID-19 concerns.
FOOTBALL
Kupp, Rams hold off Seahawks
LOS ANGELES — Matthew Stafford threw two touchdowns to Cooper Kupp, who had nine catches for 138 yards as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks, 20-10, on Tuesday night. Stafford completed 21 of 29 passes for 244 yards with an interception for the Rams (10-4). He was sacked four times. Sony Michel ran for 92 yards.
Eagles beat Washington, still in race
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts threw for 296 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 38 yards and another score, and the Philadelphia Eagles remained in the playoff chase with a 27-17 victory over the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night. Dallas Goedert had seven catches for 135 yards for the Eagles (7-7).
McKinley out for season, Garrett hurts groin
CLEVELAND — The Browns got bad news on defensive end Takk McKinley. They’re hoping for better on Myles Garrett.
Cleveland’s defense, already ravaged by COVID-19 cases, was dealt another tough blow as McKinley will miss the rest of this season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Monday night’s 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Also, the Browns are anxiously awaiting test results on Garrett after the star injured his groin in the fourth quarter. Garrett left the field and was checked in the sideline medical tent before returning.
The 2020 All-Pro was clearly not himself in the final minutes and struggled just getting to the sideline.
Coach Kevin Stefanski was awaiting more information on Garrett, who has a career-high 15 sacks.
Jets place 2 more on COVID-19 list, Griffin on IRFLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets placed rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Michael Carter II on the COVID-19 list, adding to a growing group of sidelined players. The team also announced Tuesday it activated backup quarterback Mike White from the COVID-19 list after he missed four games.
With the additions of Vera-Tucker and Carter, the Jets have 13 players on the active and practice squad rosters on the COVID-19 list: wide receivers Elijah Moore, Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith; defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers and Tanzel Smart; linebackers Noah Dawkins and Hamsah Nasirildeen; cornerback Lamar Jackson; safety Sharrod Neasman; and special teams ace Justin Hardee.
BASKETBALL
Silver: NBA has ‘no plans’ to pause season
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that there are “no plans” to pause the season, even as numbers of players entering the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus continues to rise.
Silver, in an interview with ESPN, said the league has examined multiple options but does not yet see a reason to stop play. Through Tuesday afternoon, at least 82 players from 20 teams were believed to be in the protocols, though those numbers tend to change almost on an hourly basis.
Herro, Robinson spark Heat over Pacers
MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson tied a season-high with 26 points and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers, 125-96, on Tuesday night. Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers, the fourth time the Heat have made that many.
Knicks beat Pistons to end home woes
NEW YORK — Evan Fournier scored 22 points, Julius Randle and Kemba Walker each had 21 and the New York Knicks won at home for the first time in almost a month, beating the Detroit Pistons 105-91 on Tuesday night.
Ginobili, Chambers among 1st-time hall nominees
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili, SuperSonics and Suns forward Tom Chambers and Olympic and WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen are among the first-time nominees for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Among the returning nominees announced Tuesday are 2004 NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups and former UConn and Detroit Shock star Swin Cash. More than 150 players, coaches and other contributors will be considered for induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during the Sept. 9-10 enshrinement ceremonies.