Naz Hillmon scored a career-high 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 78-63 win over No. 18 Iowa on Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Hillmon shot 14 of 19 from the floor and collected her seventh double-double this season.
The Wolverines (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) got their first win over a ranked opponent this season after four losses and their first victory over a Top 25 team since beating Iowa on Feb. 1 last year in Ann Arbor.
Amy Dilk added 14 points and six assists and Akienreh Johnson 11 points and seven rebounds for Michigan.
Alexis Sevillian led Iowa with 15 points, Kathleen Doyle added 14, Makenzie Meyer 13 and Amanda Ollinger 10 points with eight rebounds.
The Hawkeyes (18-4, 9-2) had a nine-game win streak snapped and dropped into a first-place tie with No. 23 Northwestern (9-2), a half-game ahead of No. 17 Maryland (8-3).
Hillmon scored the game’s first two baskets, Dilk added another and the Wolverines led throughout. They were up by 19 midway through the third quarter and Iowa only got as close as eight with 1:46 left in the game before the Wolverines finished on a 9-2 run.
West Virginia 79, Iowa State 71 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Iowa State (12-8, 4-5 Big 12) could not overcome Ashley Joens’ foul issues, as the Cyclones fell to West Virginia (14-5, 4-4 Big 12). Joens, who entered the game as the Big 12’s leading scorer, played just seven minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls. When she did return, the Mountaineers had built up a double-figure advantage that the Cyclones could not close until the final minute. Iowa State was led by Kristin Scott’s 16 points, while Ines Nezerwa notched 13, her most in Big 12 play this season. Joens finished with 11 after only getting one in the first half, and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw finished with 10.
Northern Iowa 77, Valparaiso 70 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Nicole Kroeger scored 18 points, Karli Rucker added 17, Kristina Cavey chipped in 12, and Abby Gerrits had 11 as the Panthers won their second straight game to improve to 13-7 overall and 5-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs contributed seven points and five rebounds, while Rose Simon-Ressler scored six points and grabbed a pair of rebounds.
Carie Weinman led five Valparaiso players in double-figure scoring with 19 points. Valpo slipped to 11-9 overall and 3-6 in the MVC.
Wisconsin 73, Illinois 64 — At Champaign, Ill.: The Badgers outscored the Illini, 25-11, in the second quarter en route to the victory. Abby Laszewski scored 16 points, Imani Lewis chipped in 11, and Niya Beverley added 10 to lead Wisconsin, which improved to 11-11 overall and 3-8 in the Big Ten. Illinois dropped to 10-11 overall and 1-9 in the league despite 16 points from Courtney Joens, a senior who prepped at Iowa City High School. Her younger sister is Iowa State’s Ashley Joens.
Drake 80, Loyola 52 — At Des Moines: Drake led wire-to-wire to extend its home winning streak to 16 games. The Bulldogs have beaten Loyola 12 straight games. Becca Hittner tallied a game-high 17 points to bring her career total to 1,937, seventh-most in program history. Sara Rhine, who earlier this weekend became the fifth Drake women’s player to eclipse 2,000 points for her career, recorded 14 points and a game-best nine rebounds.