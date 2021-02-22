DENVER — Colorado Rockies veteran outfielder Ian Desmond is opting out for a second straight season.
Desmond announced Sunday on his Instagram account that his “desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances. I’m going to train and watch how things unfold.” He added “for now” in his statement to opt out, leaving the door open for a possible return.
The 35-year-old Desmond is in the final year of a five-year, $70 million deal he signed in December 2016. He is scheduled to make $8 million this season. Colorado has a $15 million option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout.
In opting out last season during the coronavirus-shortened season, Desmond cited a desire to spend more time with his family and to help grow youth baseball in his Florida hometown. He also added the COVID-19 pandemic made the baseball season one that “is a risk I am not comfortable taking.”
On Sunday, Desmond wrote of his decision: “This impacts a lot of people, some positively and some negatively, and I own that. At the end of the day, this weighs on me more than anyone but I’m following my heart and I feel good about my decision.”
Desmond added that he’s informed teammates, the coaching staff and front office and they’ve all been “extremely understanding and supportive.”
SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Aaron Sanchez finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, giving the club another experienced starter to join Johnny Cueto in the rotation. The Giants said Sanchez could earn up to $2.5 million more in performance bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 16 and 18 starts and $500,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26 games started. He has been plagued by injuries in recent years.
The 28-year-old Sanchez hasn’t pitched since 2019, sitting out last year’s shortened season while recovering from surgery on his pitching shoulder. He went 5-14 with a 5.89 ERA over 27 starts and 131 1/3 innings playing for Toronto and Houston.
NEW YORK — Center fielder Kevin Pillar and the Mets finalized a $5 million, one-year contract Sunday night that adds depth and balance to New York’s outfield.
To make room on the Mets’ roster, outfielder Guillermo Heredia was designated for assignment.
LOS ANGELES — Stan Williams, the fearsome All-Star pitcher who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the 1959 World Series, has died. He was 84.
Williams died Saturday at his home in Laughlin, Nevada. He was hospitalized on Feb. 11 and had been in hospice care due to the effects of cardio-pulmonary illness, the Dodgers said Sunday and son Stan Jr. confirmed.
SOCCER
ORLANDO, Fla. — Christen Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the U.S. women beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday. The U.S. sits atop the SheBelieves Cup standings with two wins. Canada and Argentina were to play later Sunday in the round-robin tournament. The United States, winner of the last two World Cups, is unbeaten in 36 straight games overall and 52 straight at home.
FOOTBALL
JACKSON, Miss. — Jalon Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Jackson State rolled past NAIA Edward Waters, 53-0, in Deion Sanders’ coaching debut on Sunday. Kymani Clarke scored two rushing touchdowns. Warren Newman showed some dazzling speed as a wideout and kick returner and caught a 6-yard pass from Jones for JSU’s first score.
After a week of rare freezing weather had many residents of Jackson waiting in long lines for bottled drinking water, the atmosphere among 12,000 fans sprinkled within Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium (44,215 capacity) was festive.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher won the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which goes to college football’s defensive player who has made the biggest impact on his team.
The announcement was made Sunday night at the Pacific Club. The award is usually given in December, but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. IMPACT stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
HOCKEY
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks have recalled top prospect Trevor Zegras from their AHL affiliate in San Diego, setting the stage for the 19-year-old forward’s much-anticipated NHL debut. The Ducks made the move Sunday. They play at Arizona tonight, although Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins didn’t confirm Zegras will play immediately.
Zegras starred for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.