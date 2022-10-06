ROSEMONT, Ill. – The University of Iowa was voted as the 2022-23 preseason Big Ten Conference women’s basketball favorite by both the conference’s 14 head coaches and a select media panel, the conference office announced Wednesday. The coaches and media also named Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark as the 2022-23 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, with Clark chosen by the coaches as the preseason honoree for the second consecutive year.

Ohio State was voted second in the coaches’ preseason poll, while Indiana was third in that balloting. The order was reversed in the media survey, with Indiana No. 2, followed by Ohio State. Maryland was fourth in both the coaches and media polls, while the two groups diverged on their No. 5 selections — the coaches voted for Michigan, while the media selected Nebraska.

TH news services

