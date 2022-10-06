ROSEMONT, Ill. – The University of Iowa was voted as the 2022-23 preseason Big Ten Conference women’s basketball favorite by both the conference’s 14 head coaches and a select media panel, the conference office announced Wednesday. The coaches and media also named Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark as the 2022-23 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, with Clark chosen by the coaches as the preseason honoree for the second consecutive year.
Ohio State was voted second in the coaches’ preseason poll, while Indiana was third in that balloting. The order was reversed in the media survey, with Indiana No. 2, followed by Ohio State. Maryland was fourth in both the coaches and media polls, while the two groups diverged on their No. 5 selections — the coaches voted for Michigan, while the media selected Nebraska.
Each of the schools selected in the Big Ten preseason coaches or media polls also appeared in the 2022-23 “Way Too Early” rankings released by espnW and The Athletic. According to espnW’s latest rankings on June 14, Iowa was No. 6, Indiana No. 12, Ohio State No. 15, Maryland No. 18 and Nebraska No. 22. The Big Ten’s five Top 25 programs tied for the most from any major conference.
Cyclones’ Joens Named Big 12 Preseason POY
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s women’s basketball team featured prominently in the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards announced on Wednesday morning, with senior Ashley Joens checking in as the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year.
Joens was also a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, where she was joined by teammates and fellow 2021-22 All-Big 12 First Team recipients Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan.
AUTO RACING
Harvick hit with fines for Next Gen infractions
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR on Wednesday levied a heavy fine against Kevin Harvick, one of the most outspoken drivers about safety concerns on the Next Gen car, for alleged modifications found on his Ford at Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR docked both Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing 100 points each, fined crew chief Rodney Childers $100,000 and suspended Childers for the next four races. NASCAR said the penalties were for “modification of a single source supplied part.”
BASEBALL
Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season.
Fan who caught Judge’s 62nd HR offered $2M
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run.
JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
FOOTBALL
Bears put Whitehair on injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley retiring
TAMPA, Fla. — Veteran receiver Cole Beasley’s tenure with the Bucs is ending after two games. The team confirmed Wednesday that Beasley, 33, has opted to retire — effective immediately — reportedly to devote more time to his family. NFL Network first reported Beasley’s departure.
Browns’ All-Pro Garrett returns to practice
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett high-stepped through a stretching drill, turned and winked at cameras chronicling his every move. Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end returned to the field Wednesday for the first time since sustaining several injuries when he lost control while speeding, veered off the road and flipped his Porsche.
GOLF
LIV Golf trying to gain points via small tour
LIV Golf’s latest bid to get world ranking points is by aligning itself with a little-known tour that offers $75,000 purses and has not held a tournament since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MENA Tour — Middle East and North Africa — announced Wednesday a strategic alliance that will result in MENA sanctioning LIV Golf Invitational events and making them part of its tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.