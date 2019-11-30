Malachi Flynn scored all of his 28 points after halftime to lead San Diego State past Iowa, 83-73, as the Aztecs rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit in Las Vegas Invitational championship game on Friday night in Las Vegas.
Flynn, the tournament’s MVP, also had five rebounds and four assists while going 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Jordan Schakel and Yanni Wetzell each had 14 points for the Aztecs (8-0) — who matched their best start since 2010-11.
CJ Fredrick led Iowa (5-2) with 16 points. Connor McCaffery added 15 and Joe Toussaint had 13. Luka Garza, who is averaging over 20 points per game, had nine points and eight rebounds.
No. 13 Seton Hall 84, Iowa State 76 — At Paradise Island, Bahamas: Myles Powell scored 19 of his 24 points after halftime to help Seton Hall beat Iowa State in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Rasir Bolton scored 20 points for the Cyclones (4-3), who led by nine midway through the first half. Tyrese Haliburton added 19 points and seven assists.
No. 1 Duke 83, Winthrop 70 — At Durham, N.C.: Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 20 points, Joey Baker added a career-high 16 and Duke earned a costly win over Winthrop to bounce back from its stunning loss to Stephen F. Austin. Blue Devils freshman Cassius Stanley is expected to miss at least a month after suffering what coach Mike Krzyzewski called a muscular injury in his left leg during the win.
No. 2 Louisville 71, Western Kentucky 54 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Jordan Nwora scored 25 points as Louisville defeated Western Kentucky to remain unbeaten and make its case for the No. 1 ranking.
No. 5 Maryland 80, Harvard 73 — At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half to help Maryland overcome another slow start to remain unbeaten, topping Harvard in the semifinals of the Orlando Invitational.
No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Oregon 74 — At Paradise Island, Bahamas: Cole Anthony hit a driving layup and four key free throws in the final 64 seconds to help North Carolina hold off Oregon in the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Michigan 82, No. 8 Gonzaga 64 — At Paradise Island, Bahamas: Isaiah Livers scored 21 points and Michigan again overwhelmed a highly ranked opponent with its flowing offense to beat Gonzaga in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
No. 9 Kentucky 69, UAB 58 — At Lexington, Ky.: Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery each scored 16 points and combined for 17 rebounds, helping Kentucky beat UAB.
Florida State 60, No. 17 Tennessee 57 — At Niceville, Fla.: Devin Vassell scored 13 points and made a key steal and pair of free throws in the final minute as Florida State upended Tennessee in the Emerald Coast Classic.