Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.
The Crimson Tide were the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams were unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll.
Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M to round out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots.
Alabama’s poll appearance streak passed Florida’s run of 209 under Steve Spurrier from 1990-2002. Up next is Florida State’s streak of 211 during the Bobby Bowden era from 1989-2001. The record belongs to Nebraska at 348 from 1981-2002.
BYU was the only top-10 team to lose, falling in a thriller at Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Cougars dropped six spots to No. 14 and the Chanticleers jumped three spots to No. 11.
No. 24 Buffalo is ranked for the first time in school history, breaking into the Top 25 this week without playing a down. The Bulls had their game at Ohio called off on Friday while on their way to Athens because the Bobcats were having COVID-19 issues.
This week, No. 25 Wisconsin plays at No. 19 Iowa with the Heartland Trophy on the line.
NORMAN, Okla — Spencer Rattler threw two touchdown passes, and No. 13 Oklahoma defeated Baylor, 27-14, on Saturday night to earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Sooners (7-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) lost their first two conference games before winning six straight to earn the right to play Iowa State in the title game, which is scheduled for Dec. 19.
The Cyclones have completed their regular season. Oklahoma plays at West Virginia next Saturday to make up a game postponed from Nov. 28, but holds tiebreakers over both No. 19 Oklahoma State and Texas.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer is returning to South Carolina, this time as head football coach. On Sunday, he took over the program run the past five seasons by Will Muschamp. Muschamp was let go last month with three games remaining in the season.
This is the first head coaching job for Beamer, the son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer who served on the Gamecocks’ staff from 2007-2010 under former coach Steve Spurrier. The younger Beamer has spent the past three seasons as assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma. He was not with the team on Saturday night when Oklahoma beat Baylor and Sooners coach Lincoln Riley declined to confirm reports.
BASKETBALL
Garrett Temple of the Chicago Bulls says he’s recovering from COVID-19. The guard and forward says he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Nov. 28 and is isolating in a Chicago hotel. He is mostly symptom-free after experiencing a headache and fatigue as well as some congestion, shortness of breath and a cough, though he did not lose his taste or smell.
Through contact tracing, Temple believes he contracted the virus at a family Thanksgiving gathering in Louisiana.
Temple has averaged 6.4 points for nine teams since entering the NBA in 2010. He signed a one-year contract with Chicago after spending last season with Brooklyn.
GOLF
SUN CITY, South Africa — Christiaan Bezuidenhout won a second straight tournament on the European Tour when he finished with a 69 for 18-under-par overall and a convincing five-shot victory at the South African Open on Sunday.
The 26-year-old South African became the first player since Justin Rose in 2017 to win European Tour events on consecutive weeks. Bezuidenhout won the Alfred Dunhill Championship, also in South Africa, last weekend and now has three career tour titles.
Bezuidenhout took a five-shot lead into the final round at Gary Player Country Club at the Sun City resort and maintained that advantage over Jamie Donaldson of Wales, who also closed with a 69. Dylan Frittelli of South Africa (71) was third on 11 under.
THE COLONY, Texas — Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Volunteers of America Classic. The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club.
Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Hall of Famer Peter Alliss, who became the eccentric “Voice of Golf” on British television after a playing career in which he competed in eight Ryder Cups and was Europe’s best golfer for two seasons, has died. He was 89.
Alliss won 23 tournaments worldwide in a professional career that ended in 1974 and was the Vardon Trophy winner — for the leading player on the British PGA, the forerunner to the European Tour — in 1964 and ‘66. He played for Britain and Ireland in his first Ryder Cup in 1953 and then in every match from 1957-1969, and represented England 10 times in golf’s World Cup.
AUTO RACING
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Sergio Perez stayed calm amid the chaos at a remarkable Sakhir Grand Prix to clinch his first Formula One career win Sunday in his 190th race.
The Racing Point driver finished 10.5 seconds ahead of Renault’s Esteban Ocon and 11.9 clear of teammate Lance Stroll.
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Mick Schumacher celebrated his impending move into Formula One by clinching the F2 title on Sunday. The 21-year-old German driver is the son of F1 great Michael Schumacher, who won seven F1 titles and 91 races in a glittering career.
His first race in F1 will be with the U.S.-owned Haas team next year.