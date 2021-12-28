David Quinn is set to coach the U.S. men’s hockey team at the upcoming Winter Olympics after the NHL decided not to send players to Beijing.
USA Hockey named Quinn coach and John Vanbiesbrouck general manager Monday in the first shift to plan B for another Olympics without NHL participation.
Quinn replaces Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. He was supposed to be an assistant under Sullivan and was the only member of the coaching staff not currently working in the NHL.
The 55-year-old Quinn coached the New York Rangers the past three seasons after five years at Boston University. Quinn most recently coached for the U.S. internationally as an assistant at the 2016 world championships and was also on staff for that tournament in 2007 and 2012.
Former Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien is expected to be behind the bench for Canada, replacing back-to-back Stanley Cup winner Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is considered the leading candidate to be GM after Hockey Canada used an international tune-up tournament in Moscow to put together an Olympic backup plan without an NHL presence.
U.S. holds off Slovakia to open world juniors
RED DEER, Alberta — Boston University goalie Drew Commesso made 23 saves and the defending champion United States opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Sunday night.
Minnesota forward Matthew Knies opened the scoring on a two-man advantage with 6:25 left in the first period, and Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich connected 1:43 later with a one-man advantage. Notre Dame’s Landon Slaggert scored in the second for the Americans, who continue Group B play today against Switzerland.
Fleury enters NHL’s COVID-19 protocols
The Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Marc-André Fleury in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Monday, while the team’s next two games — tonight at home against Columbus and Wednesday in Winnipeg — are postponed.
The league has postponed 70 games to date.
BASKETBALL
Baylor stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 rankings
Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll released Monday, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee.
The top five remained the same from last week, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor.
South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 in the AP women’s basketball poll, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. The only major movement in the poll came with Iowa dropping six spots to No. 21 after losing, 74-73, at home to IUPUI. Iowa has lost two of its last three games, including one to rival Iowa State.
UNI game vs. Wartburg canceled
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Due to health and safety concerns, the Wartburg men’s basketball team is unable to play against the University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday.
Iowa women’s game postponed
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa women’s basketball game at Penn State on Thursday has been canceled out of abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Nittany Lions’ program. Information regarding how this game will be treated in relation to the Big Ten Conference Forfeiture Policy will be announced in the coming days.
NBA changes COVID protocols
NBA players who test positive for COVID-19 now have a quicker path to return to play, after the league completed a significant update to its health and safety protocols on Monday.
The biggest change: Isolation periods for players who test positive may now be significantly shortened — down to six days from what has been the customary 10 — provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards.
FOOTBALL
Panthers send players home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. That brings the total number of Carolina players on the COVID-19 reserve list to 13.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is skipping the Rose Bowl to enter the NFL draft. Wilson made the announcement Monday in a statement on Twitter.
Boise State has pulled out of the Arizona Bowl and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Broncos were scheduled to play Central Michigan at Arizona Stadium on Friday.