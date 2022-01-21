CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out six to eight weeks, the team announced Thursday.
Ball has missed three games since a 42-point loss to Golden State last week. Coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday the team had switched up his treatment, hoping he would avoid surgery, after he didn’t respond well to the initial regimen. Ball had the same knee scoped in 2018 when he was with the Lakers.
Acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal, Ball has been a major contributor in Chicago’s rise to the top of the Eastern Conference. He is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. A disruptive defender on the perimeter, he is sixth in the league in steals at 1.8 per game.
Irving fined $25,000 by NBA for cursing at fan
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday for cursing at a fan in Cleveland. Irving’s comments to the fan during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 114-107 loss on Monday were captured on video. Irving used profanity in reminding the fan that he helped the Cavaliers win the NBA championship in 2016.
Suns rally, sweep 5-game road trip
DALLAS — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Chris Paul had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Phoenix Suns rallied late to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 109-101, on Thursday night and sweep a five-game road trip.
Valanciunas double-double lifts Pelicans
NEW YORK — Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Hart added 17 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the New York Knicks, 102-91, on Thursday night. Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham each had 15 points for New Orleans.
SPORTS MEDIA
ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month’s Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive.
Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN’s event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the Olympics remotely.
BASEBALL
Twins elect Gardenhire, Gladden, Tovar to HOF
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins will induct former manager Ron Gardenhire and former players Dan Gladden and César Tovar into the team’s Hall of Fame this summer.
The Twins announced Thursday that Gardenhire, Gladden and Tovar will become the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the team’s Hall during separate ceremonies at Target Field before games on Aug. 20 and 21. This is the most inductees the Twins have had since the inaugural class in 2000.
Robot umpires moving up to Triple-A for 2022
NEW YORK — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season.
Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues. MLB’s website posted a hiring notice seeking seasonal employees to operate the Automated Ball and Strike system.
Rays’ split-season plan rejected by MLB
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays’ proposed plan to split the season between Florida and Montreal has been rejected by Major League Baseball. Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg announced the news on Thursday.
The idea of playing in both the Tampa Bay area and Montreal has been discussed over the past several years after attempts to build a new full-time ballpark locally failed.
FOOTBALL
Bears interview Leftwich, McKenzie
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears interviewed Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and longtime NFL executive Reggie McKenzie for their coach and general manager jobs on Thursday.
Tampa Bay has set franchise records for points and touchdowns in each of Leftwich’s three seasons as offensive coordinator — with Jameis Winston at quarterback the first year and Tom Brady the past two. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last season after Brady arrived from New England.
Chiefs LB Gay arrested on misdemeanor
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property after he broke a vacuum and other items during an argument, putting his status for Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in question.
Police in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kan., said the 23-year-old Gay was arrested Wednesday night and was due to appear in court on Thursday. The Kansas City Star reported the total of damaged property amounted to $225.