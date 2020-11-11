IOWA CITY — Defensive back Daraun McKinney became the fourth Iowa football player in two weeks to leave the program with the intention of transferring.
Coach Kirk Ferentz announced McKinney’s departure on Tuesday. Running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy and receiver Calvin Lockett also have left the team since Oct. 29. All four had limited or no playing time.
McKinney, a redshirt freshman from River Rouge, Mich., played on special teams in the first three games and had no statistics.
No. 1 Alabama at LSU and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee will not be played Saturday because of COVID-19 issues, raising the number of Southeastern Conference games postponed this week to three.
The SEC said Tuesday that the Aggies and Volunteers will be rescheduled for Dec. 12, but the Crimson Tide’s game against the defending national champion Tigers is in danger of being canceled after COVID-19 cases in LSU’s program.
Kansas State has had a novel coronavirus outbreak among its younger players that has left the Wildcats without a scout team in practice this week, though they have this weekend off before facing Iowa State.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday that the outbreak has sidelined “upwards of 20 guys.” As a result, Klieman said, “we’ve got to be really creative in what we do this week because we have a few young guys that have had it, and if they haven’t they are probably in quarantine or isolation.”
Vikings place CB Hill on injured reserve
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Holton Hill on injured reserve Tuesday with a foot injury that has kept him out of the last four games.
Cornerback Mike Hughes is also on injured reserve with a neck injury that has cost him four games this year. The Vikings began the season with Hughes and Hill as their two primary cornerbacks, but rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler and Kris Boyd have all started games with injuries keeping the lineup in flux.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The move comes a day after tight end Vance McDonald went on the list after testing positive following a 24-19 win at Dallas that pushed the Steelers to 8-0. Running back Jaylen Samuels, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and linebacker Vince Williams joined Roethlisberger on the list Tuesday.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens fortified their defensive backfield by signing free agent cornerback Tramon Williams, who hasn’t played since last season. The 37-year-old Williams played in all 16 games with Green Bay a year ago. He has 13 seasons of NFL experience, most of them with the Packers. His addition to Baltimore’s 53-man roster Tuesday coincided with cornerback Khalil Dorsey being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated shoulder.
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had successful surgery Tuesday to repair the torn left knee ligament that ended his season after seven games. The team said Beckham, who injured his knee in the first quarter of an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati, is “expected to be ready for the 2021 season.” Renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery in Pensacola, Fla.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans have rallied to support quarterback Josh Allen following his grandmother’s death by donating more than $250,000 to a Buffalo children’s hospital in her honor. The Oishei Children’s Hospital announced the latest total on its Twitter account Tuesday, two days after coach Sean McDermott revealed the news of Patricia Allen’s death following Buffalo’s 44-34 win over Seattle. A number of the donations have come in at $17 each in honor of the quarterback’s jersey number.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired, and Cam Newton and the New England Patriots rallied to beat the winless New York Jets, 30-27, on Monday night to end a four-game losing streak.
Newton had two touchdown runs, with the second tying it at 27 with 1:57 remaining to erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.
BASKETBALL
BOSTON — Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster over more than 60 years was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, died at the age of 86. Heinsohn retired in 1965 with totals of 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds and remained with the team as a broadcaster. Celtics patriarch Auerbach tabbed him to be the coach in 1969, succeeding Bill Russell. Heinsohn was the NBA coach of the year in 1973, when the team won a then-record 68 games. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015.
NBA to begin season Dec. 22
It’s official: The NBA is coming back Dec. 22.
The NBA’s board of governors unanimously approved Tuesday the financial terms and other parameters that were negotiated between the league and its players. Those talks were completed late Monday night, when the league and National Basketball Players Association announced they are in agreement on a revised collective bargaining agreement for this coming season — setting the stage for a frenzied few weeks before games resume. Teams will play a 72-game schedule, which will be revealed in the coming weeks.
BASEBALL
NOTRE-DAME-DE-LA-MERCI, Quebec — Ray Daviault, a pitcher who played his only season in the major leagues as a member of the 1962 expansion New York Mets, has died. He was 86. Daviault died Friday in a pool accident at his home, son Francois said. The Quebec native lived in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, a small municipality about 70 miles north of Montreal.