News in your town

More details emerge on White Sox manager La Russa's arrest

Kevin Cash, Don Mattingly win Manager of the Year awards

Iowa is team to beat in Big Ten boasting unprecedented depth

Sports briefs: 4th Hawkeyes football player in 2 weeks planning to transfer

Cook hasn't broken stride despite early stumble by Vikings

Chiefs humming along at 8-1 at midway point of season

Column: NASCAR closes stabilized, and energized by Elliott

A quiet start to empty week at Augusta National for Masters

Brewers' Williams, Mariners CF Lewis win Rookie of the Year

No. 13 Wisconsin confident it will play Saturday at Michigan

NFL: Packers' ability to avoid slumps has them in enviable spot

Bears' Nagy mulls handing off play-calling duties on offense

Elliott drives from back of the field to first NASCAR title

Ortiz holds off Johnson, Matsuyama for 1st PGA Tour victory

Saints get back to work after rough start to USHL season

NFL: Cook runs over Lions

Sports briefs: Alabama is on top again; Notre Dame up to No. 2

NFL: Chiefs escape with 33-31 win when Panthers FG is wide right

Junior bowling: Hempstead's Schultz cruises to Jr. Big 10 title

NFL: Titans run away from Bears

College football: Cyclones surge into Big 12 lead

College football: After breakthrough vs. Clemson, BC looms for Notre Dame

Nebraska casinos may hurt Iowa gambling industry

Men's basketball: Clarke prepares to follow-up on historic season

Women's basketball: Clarke ready for pressure as Heart's team to beat

Prep volleyball: Platteville swept in WIAA Division 2 state semifinals

Dubuque crowns pair of regional swimming champions

Local & area roundup: WD grad Freiburger wins 2nd straight A-R-C title

Prep football: 6 area teams reach Wisconsin playoffs

Sports briefs: Wisconsin says it's down to 14 active COVID-19 cases

No. 13 Indiana finally finds way to beat No. 23 Michigan

College football roundup: Florida upends Georgia in ranked clash

College football: Ibrahim's 4 TDs carries Minnesota past Illini

College football: Hawkeyes get season on track with rout of Spartans

TH Sports Coming Events

Denny Hamlin faces tough field for elusive 1st NASCAR title

NFL: Chiefs' Reid big fan of Panthers running back McCaffrey

NFL: As Cook thrives, Vikings turn strong-arm strategy to Lions

NFL: Titans, Bears eager to snap 2-game skids after strong starts

No. 4 Notre Dame sacks No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in overtime