PHOENIX — The NBA has asked a law firm to investigate the Phoenix Suns after a published report on Thursday detailed allegations that owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure in charge of the franchise.
ESPN said it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record. In ESPN’s report, Sarver denied or disputed most of the allegations through his legal team. The Suns also strongly denied the report in a lengthy statement released Thursday.
“I would entirely welcome an impartial NBA investigation which may prove our only outlet for clearing my name and the reputation of an organization of which I’m so very proud,” Sarver said.
Sarver will get his wish. The NBA released its own statement from executive vice president of communications Mike Bass saying the allegations were “extremely serious” and that the league has asked the Wachtell Lipton law firm to “commence a comprehensive investigation.”
LOS ANGELES — Lakers star LeBron James did not play Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of an abdominal strain that could keep him out at least a week, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
James and the Lakers are taking a “cautionary” approach with the 19-year veteran, knowing that the forward “could be out longer or could return sooner.”
BASEBALL
SAN FRANCISCO — Buster Posey offered a heartfelt goodbye to baseball on Thursday following a decorated 12-year career with the San Francisco Giants during which he won three World Series championships and guided a long list of star pitchers, but also an equally impressive career off the field such as his tireless commitment to pediatric cancer and helping others.
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds star outfielder Nick Castellanos exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and is a free agent, the team said Friday.
The Reds right fielder opted out of the final two years and $34 million remaining on his deal after having the best season of his nine-year career. The 29-year-old Castellanos was a first-time All-Star in 2021. He batted .309 with 34 home runs and led the Reds with 100 RBIs.
GOLF
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Matthew Wolff arrived at Mayakoba and quickly realized El Camaleon might not be a good course for what he calls his “rip dog” length. Then again, he’s playing so well it doesn’t matter.
Wolff hit only one driver Thursday, followed his script of keeping the ball in play and ripped off a 10-under 61 to match his career low on the PGA Tour. It gave him a two-shot lead among early starters in the World Wide Technology Championship.
FOOTBALL
BEREA, Ohio — Polarizing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice for the second straight day on Thursday as the Cleveland Browns figure out their next move with him, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Beckham has likely played his last game in Cleveland, his exit hastened by his father sharing a video on social media criticizing quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball to the three-time Pro Bowler.
Tennessee will not self-impose a postseason bowl ban after wrapping up its investigation into the recruiting issues that led to the firing of coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others in January.
Tennessee started the internal investigation after receiving a tip on Nov. 13, 2020, about alleged recruiting violations. The university cited NCAA bylaws for preventing it from sharing details of what it found.
HOCKEY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo is over, with a nasty public eight-month feud reaching a conclusion on Thursday when the Sabres traded their former captain and face of the franchise to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The trade ends a stalemate between Eichel and Buffalo over how to repair his herniated disk, which has sidelined him since March. The Golden Knights addressed their biggest long-term need in landing a top-line center by trading forward Alex Tuch, rookie center Peyton Krebs and two draft picks to the Sabres.