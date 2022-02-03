CHICAGO — The Bears hired Alan Williams as defensive coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus on Wednesday.
Williams spent the past four seasons as the Colts’ safeties coach while Eberflus was their defensive coordinator. It was his second stint with Indianapolis after coaching defensive backs for 10 seasons from 2002 to 2011.
Williams was Minnesota’s defensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013. He has 30 years of coaching experience, including 21 in the NFL.
Eberflus was hired last week for his first NFL head coaching job.
The Bears also added Dave Borgonzi and Chris Morgan to their staff on Wednesday. Borgonzi is going to coach the team’s linebackers, and Morgan is the new offensive line coach.
Williams replaces Sean Desai in Chicago and will call plays for a team transitioning to a 4-3 scheme that is drastically different from the 3-4 the Bears played over the past seven seasons. It reverts to a style they used for nine seasons under former coach Lovie Smith, who led the 2006 team to Chicago’s most recent Super Bowl appearance.
Harbaugh staying, Vikings target O’Connell
Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday.
The Vikings have targeted Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the job instead, though they can’t formally make that move until after Rams play in the Super Bowl.
In the meantime, Harbaugh will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season.
Eagles QB Hurts to undergo surgery
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was expected to undergo surgery on his left ankle Wednesday, a league source confirmed to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Hurts is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready to participate in the team’s offseason training program before the beginning of summer, the source said.
Hurts had been hobbled over the last month of the season from a high ankle sprain sustained Nov. 28. The injury forced the second-year quarterback to miss one game, although Hurts never looked quite like himself upon returning in mid-December.
North Carolina, Brown agree to extension
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension with football coach Mack Brown through the 2026 season.
The school said Wednesday the agreement keeps Brown’s contract length at five years.
The 70-year-old coach has led the Tar Heels to bowl games in each of his first three seasons in his second stint with the program he led to top-10 status in the 1990s. The Hall of Famer ranks second among active coaches with 265 career victories.
James Madison moving from FCS to Sun Belt
NEW ORLEANS — James Madison is joining the Sun Belt Conference this summer, a move that will include a football transition for the Dukes from the second-tier FCS to the FBS level, the university and conference announced Wednesday.
The move is set to officially take place when the new academic year begins on July 1, setting the stage for JMU to compete in the Sun Belt Conference in the 2022 football season.
BASKETBALL
Iowa-Ohio State women set BTN mark
CHICAGO — Monday’s battle between No. 21 Iowa and No. 23 Ohio State averaged 164,000 viewers, making it the most-watched regular-season women’s basketball game in Big Ten Network history. The game ranks second only to a 2017 Big Ten Tournament game between Maryland and Michigan State (198,000 viewers). For the season, women’s basketball coverage on the Big Ten Network is up 59% over the 2020-21 season and 14% over the 2019-20 season.
BASEBALL
Minaya joins MLB as scouting consultant
NEW YORK — Former Mets general manager Omar Minaya was hired by Major League Baseball on Wednesday as a consultant for amateur scouting. He will advise the baseball operations department on both domestic and international scouting initiatives. Minaya will report to Morgan Sword, the executive vice president of baseball operations.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA reports revenue of $1.15B
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021, returning to normal after the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament because of the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its member schools $800 million.
The NCAA released its financial records Wednesday.
Most NCAA revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament. That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022.