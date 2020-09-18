MADISON, Wis. — Forty-two players and staff with the Wisconsin football team have tested positive for COVID-19 as the Big Ten makes plans to get the season started.
Public Health Madison & Dane County says the 42 people tested positive since June when athletes and staff returned to campus. Twenty-nine of the positive tests were from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15.
Health officials in Madison and Dane County are urging fans not to gather to watch football games when the Badgers begin their season in October.
“Of course it’s disappointing that something as well-loved as gathering to watch Badger football games can’t happen this year,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said in a statement. “But the reality is that it’s not possible to have a traditional football season without substantially increasing COVID-19 transmission. We value people’s health and lives over sports, and we hope that UW does as well.”
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors reversed an earlier decision to shut down all fall sports because of the coronavirus. The council voted unanimously to go ahead with the league’s 2020 football season beginning Oct. 23 or Oct. 24.
Fewer teams, sites for spring national tournaments
INDIANAPOLIS — National tournaments will have fewer teams and fewer sites for preliminary rounds under the NCAA Division I Council’s proposal for fall sports that were pushed to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The council approved recommendations from the spring sports’ competition committees on Wednesday and will forward them to the Division I Board of Governors for approval.
FCS spring playoffs shrink to 16 teams
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Council has proposed a framework to conduct a season in the Football Championship Subdivision, with teams allowed to play up to 11 games from this fall into next spring and a playoff bracket reduced from 24 to 16 teams.
The regular season would span 13 weeks through April 17, followed by playoffs through May 15. The recommendations, voted on Wednesday, will be forwarded to the Division I Board of Directors for approval.
FOOTBALL
10 fans in Chiefs opener test positive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten fans who attended the Kansas City Chiefs game last week have been told to quarantine after one fan tested positive for COVID-19, Kansas City health officials announced Thursday.
A person who watched the game from the group’s box in Arrowhead Stadium’s lower level tested positive the day after the game, the health department said.
The Chiefs said in a statement Thursday that contact tracing protocols it had in place showed the people involved were wearing masks when they entered the stadium, as required by the organization.
Chargers place Pouncey on IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the season because of a hip injury. General manager Tom Telesco said on Thursday that Pouncey will undergo surgery before the end of the month. Pouncey is in his 10th season. He played in only five games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
UNC game vs. Charlotte canceled
Saturday’s game between No. 12 North Carolina and Charlotte has been canceled after the 49ers announced contact tracing had depleted the offensive line.
Charlotte announced the decision Thursday, two days before the Conference USA program was to visit Chapel Hill for the first meeting between the schools.
Father of Nebraska coach dead at 73
LINCOLN, Neb. — Larry Frost, the father of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 73.
The elder Frost’s death on Wednesday was announced Wednesday night by his oldest son, Steve Frost.
Larry Frost was born March 14, 1947, and grew up in rural Malcolm, where played 8-man football and set national records by scoring 121 touchdowns and 765 points in his high school career.
BASEBALL
Mets’ deGrom day-to-day
PHILADELPHIA — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is day-to-day after leaving his start Wednesday night with a right hamstring spasm. Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom played catch without pain on Thursday and had “bounced back after yesterday’s scary moment.”
Arrieta shut down for rest of season
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta will not pitch again in the regular season because of a strained right hamstring. Arrieta (4-4, 5.08 ERA) was injured against the Mets on Tuesday night. Manager Joe Girardi said on Thursday that Arrieta could return to the rotation if the Phillies make the playoffs.
BASKETBALL
A’ja Wilson named WNBA MVP
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player, the league announced Thursday.
The No. 1 overall pick three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year for the Aces. She received 43 of the 47 first-place votes in easily outpacing Breanna Stewart, who finished second and Candace Parker who was third.
CYCLING
Roglic closes in on Tour de France title
LA ROCHE-SUR-FORON, France — Paris, and victory at the Tour de France, are almost within reach for Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian rider safely negotiated the last truly mountainous stage of this year’s race on Thursday, moving a big step closer to adding what would be his first Tour win to the Spanish Vuelta title he conquered last year.