Rays White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

"Sell the team" officially replaced "Fire Tony" on Saturday as the trendy new chant on the South Side.

After venting their displeasure with manager Tony La Russa during last year's lost summer, disgruntled fans turned their attention to Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf during a 10-run inning in a stunning 12-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

