Patriots Dolphins Football
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates his score against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

Undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed and veteran Matt Breida combined for 208 yards rushing Sunday to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 22-12 victory over the visiting New England Patriots, who were eliminated from playoff contention, ending their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive postseason appearances.

The Dolphins entered the game last in the league in yards per carry, and Ahmed became their first 100-yard rusher since 2018, totaling 122 yards and scoring a 2-point conversion on a trick play.

Breida added 86 yards and the Dolphins totaled a season-high 250 against the Patriots, who were gashed for more than 150 on the ground for the fifth time this year.

The Dolphins (9-5) bolstered their wild-card chances and are assured of a winning record for only the second time since 2008.

Buccaneers 31, Falcons 27 — At Atlanta: Rallying Tampa Bay from a pair of 17-point deficits, Tom Brady recreated his Super Bowl miracle by leading the Buccaneers on five straight scoring drives in the second half for a victory over the stunned Falcons.

Seahawks 20, Washington 15 — At Landover, Md.: Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead, and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington and clinch a playoff spot. Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score, and the Seahawks (10-4) picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice.

Cardinals 33, Eagles 26 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Kyler Murray threw for a career-high 406 yards, DeAndre Hopkins had 169 yards receiving and a stellar touchdown catch, and Arizona improved its position in the playoff race.

Jets 23, Rams 20 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Sam Darnold passed for 207 yards and New York finally earned the first victory of its miserable season, holding on for a win that erased the possibility of the third winless 16-game season in NFL history.

Colts 27, Texans 20 — At Indianapolis: Philip Rivers threw a late, tiebreaking touchdown to Zach Pascal and Indianapolis’ defense recovered a fumble in the end zone with 19 seconds left to seal a victory over Houston.

Titans 46, Lions 25 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more, and Derrick Henry ran for 147 yards and a score to move Tennessee closer to clinching its third playoff berth in four seasons as it routed Detroit.

Ravens 40, Jaguars 14 — At Baltimore: Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to carry the Ravens (9-5) to their third straight win following a three-game skid.

Cowboys 41, 49ers 33 — At Arlington, Texas: Tony Pollard ran for two touchdowns with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by an injury for the first time in the two-time rushing champion’s career, and Dallas won.