Illinois Wisconsin Basketball
Illinois’ Matthew Mayer (24) drives against Wisconsin’s Connor Essegian on Saturday afternoon in Madison, Wis.

 Andy Manis The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Matthew Mayer scored 18 of his career-high 26 points in the second half and Illinois defeated Wisconsin, 61-51, on Saturday.

Mayer tied his career high with five 3-pointers and shot 9 of 19 overall. Jayden Epps added 13 points for the Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten), who have won six of their last seven.

