EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have cleaned house, firing coach Joe Judge a day after general manager Dave Gettleman retired.
The Giants announced the move late Tuesday afternoon, ending some brief speculation that the owners planned to hire a new general manager and let him determine the 40-year-old coach’s fate.
Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said they felt it was best for the Giants to move in another directions after five straight seasons of double-digit losses.
The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have gone through four coaches in the past six seasons, starting with Ben McAdoo in 2016, interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, Pat Shurmur in 2018 and Judge who was hired in 2020.
Browns expect Mayfield to be starting QB
The message Browns general manager Andrew Berry delivered Tuesday about Baker Mayfield was consistent — the franchise plans to give the quarterback a chance to redeem himself as its starter in 2022 despite him struggling mightily during an injury-plagued 2021 season.
Plans can change, but Berry could not have been more clear about his expectations for Mayfield next season.
“We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” Berry said via Zoom on the heels of the Browns wrapping up their disappointing season with a record of 8-9.
Geno Smith was driving 96 mph before arrest
Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was traveling 96 mph on Interstate 90 shortly before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
The report states Smith grew increasingly agitated as it became apparent he would be arrested, and that he refused a blood-alcohol breath test before a warrant for a blood test was submitted and eventually granted. The report said Smith had to be placed under restraints for the blood to be drawn.
Carolina Panthers fire 3 coaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday fired three assistant coaches, including special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, offensive line coach Pat Meyer and defensive line coach Frank Okam.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said on Monday the team’s primary goal this offseason was to improve its offensive and defensive lines, saying that success “starts up front.”
MINNEAPOLIS — Michele Tafoya, who has become one of the most famous sideline reporters in broadcasting while remaining based in Minnesota, confirmed Tuesday that she’s leaving NBC Sports. And possibly leaving the sports arena entirely.
Next month’s Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif., not far from where Tafoya grew up, will be her last assignment.
Tafoya, 57, wouldn’t comment on future plans. But don’t expect her to be covering games for another outlet.
“If I wanted to stay in sports television, I wouldn’t be leaving,” she said during a news conference. “This is about opening a new chapter for me.”
HOCKEY
DeBrincat scores twice in Blackhawks win
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time.
Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win.
Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist.
Rask agrees to 1-year deal to return to Bruins
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have signed Tuukka Rask for the rest of the season, bringing back the winningest goalie in franchise history after he recovered from offseason hip surgery. Rask, 34, was a free agent who remained unsigned while he recovered from an operation to repair a torn labrum in his hip. He said at the end of last season that he did not want to play for anyone other than Boston.
Red Wings hire Lidstrom as VP of operations
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings hired Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations Tuesday, tapping one of the franchise’s great players.
General manager Stev Yzerman said his former teammate will be based in his native Sweden and involved in every aspect of helping him run the organization. Lidstrom’s job duties will include evaluating players with the Red Wings, on other NHL teams, in the AHL and Europe as well as on amateur levels.
GOLF
Watson to be honorary Masters starter
Six years after Tom Watson played the Masters for the 43rd time, the two-time champion returns in April to hit the ceremonial tee shot alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.
Watson, who held off Nicklaus in his Masters victories in 1977 and 1981, becomes the 11th player to be an honorary starter dating to 1963.
All but four of them were Masters champions, including Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to complete in the Masters in 1975. Elder was invited to be a one-time honorary starter last year, though his health kept him from swinging a club.