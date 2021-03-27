Chicago starter Carlos Rodón struck out six over 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, and the White Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, 7-5, in Phoenix.
Liam Hendricks struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth. José Abreu hit a two-run single and scored on a home run by Yoán Moncada. Zack Collins hit his third home run.
Freddy Peralta struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings for Milwaukee, permitting five runs and six hits. Devin Williams struck out two in the seventh. Josh Hader retired the side with a strikeout in the eighth. Keston Hiura hit his third home run in four days.
Cubs 5, Giants 5 (9 innings) — At Mesa, Ariz.: Kyle Hendricks, set to start on opening day for Chicago, took a line drive off his quad, came out briefly and then returned to retire 10 in a row. Hendricks worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out four. Joc Pederson homered and Jason Heyward tripled for the Cubs.
Braves 7, Twins 6 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Miguel Sano, Willians Astudillo, Kyle Garlick, David Banuelos and Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota in the loss to Atlanta.