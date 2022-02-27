Tom Izzo was choked up as he walked off the court, and the emotional display had nothing to do with matching Bob Knight’s record for the most wins by a men’s basketball coach at a Big Ten school.
Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, helping Michigan State beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich., and triggering tears from its Hall of Fame coach.
“We needed to win a game, and we needed to win a game the way we won,” Izzo said.
The slumping Spartans (19-9, 10-7) had lost three straight and five of six. The dramatic victory over the Boilermakers was win No. 662 for Izzo, equaling Knight’s total with the Hoosiers from 1972 to 2000.
Izzo took over Michigan State’s program in 1995 and, after struggling early, he won the national championship in 2000 during one of eight Final Four appearances. He chose to stay at the school after having chances to coach elsewhere in college and the NBA.
“He could’ve went a lot of places, and he didn’t,” Purdue coach Matt Painter. “A lot people around here forget his first two seasons, but they stuck by him and he took off from there.”
The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) had won three straight and nine of 10 overall.
“I still think they’re the best team in the league, but we earned the win,” Izzo said.
Purdue’s Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points. Jaden Ivey had 16 points, and Trevion Williams added 11 points.
Michigan State’s Gabe Brown had 13 points. Julius Marble scored 12 while Max Christie and A.J. Hoggard each finished with 11 points.
No. 17 Tennessee 67, No. 3 Auburn 62 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points and Zakai Zeigler had 11 of his 13 points in the second half to lead Tennessee. Kennedy Chandler had 13 and Josiah-Jordan James added 10 for the Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 Southeastern Conference), who improved their record at home to 15-0 this season.
No. 18 Arkansas 75, No. 6 Kentucky 73 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: JD Notae had 30 points and eight assists, and Arkansas topped Kentucky in a matchup of teams peaking late in the season. Jaylin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Arkansas (23-6, 12-4) helped create a tie with Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) and Tennessee for second place in the Southeastern Conference with two games to play.
No. 7 Duke 97, Syracuse 72 — At Syracuse, N.Y.: Mark Williams scored a season-high 28 points, Paolo Banchero had 21 and AJ Griffin added 20 as Duke raced to an early lead and beat Syracuse. It was the final regular-season meeting between the two winningest coaches in Division I history — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,195), who’s retiring after the season, and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (997). It was Krzyzewski’s 200th road win in the Atlantic Coast Conference, extending his record.
TCU 69, No. 9 Texas Tech 66 —At Fort Worth, Texas: Mike Miles scored 26 points, Xavier Cork dunked for the go-ahead bucket late and TCU boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes by rallying for an upset of Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12) trailed by 11 points early in the second half and went ahead for the first time after the break on a 3-pointer by Francisco Farabello for a 61-60 lead.
No. 12 UCLA 94, Oregon State 55 — At Corvallis, Ore.: Tyger Campbell scored a game-high 20 points to lead UCLA over Oregon State. Despite the absence of leading scorer Johnny Juzang (ankle injury), the Bruins (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) had plenty of firepower. Jaime Jacquez Jr. scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half, Julies Bernard had 16 points, and Cody Riley scored 13.
No. 19 Murray State 70, Southeast Missouri State 68 — At Cape Girardeau, Mo.: Justice Hill scored nine straight points in the final three minutes, and Murray State capped a perfect Ohio Valley Conference regular season.
No. 20 Texas 82, West Virginia 81 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Timmy Allen scored 15 of his season-high 26 points over the final 10 minutes, and Texas edged West Virginia. Marcus Carr had 15 points for the Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12), and Jase Febres scored a season-high 14.
No. 24 Alabama 90, South Carolina 71 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Jaden Shackelford had 21 points and Jahvon Quinerly added 20 to lead Alabama. Quinerly and Shackelford both made four 3-pointers.