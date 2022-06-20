Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run homers as the Milwaukee Brewers won at Cincinnati, 6-3, Sunday for their fourth straight win.
The Brewers swept the three-game series and have won seven of their last nine.
Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning before Renfroe hit his 13th home run, a drive into the upper deck in left field off reliever Joel Kuhnel.
The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh off reliever Trevor Kelley. Left-hander Hoby Milner was brought in to face lefty-hitting Joey Votto, who struck out on four pitches.
Brewers starter Adrian Houser (4-7) had a solid outing, allowing four hits and three runs through six innings while striking out five. Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
The Brewers scored three in the fourth off Mike Minor (1-3). Andrew McCutchen doubled off the glove of leaping left fielder Tommy Pham and scored on a double by Luis Urías before Caratini’s homer.
The Reds scored three in the third, two of them on a double by Albert Almora Jr.
Braves 6, Cubs 0 — At Chicago: Ian Anderson pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, and Matt Olson hit three doubles for Atlanta. Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris II homered for the defending World Series champion Braves, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. The Braves, who arrived in Chicago with a 14-game win streak, went 21-8 in a stretch of 29 straight games against teams that were under .500 at the time of the matchup.
Nationals 9, Phillies 3 — At Washington: Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and Washington avoided a five-game sweep. Washington ended an eight-game skid and snapped Philadelphia’s seven-game road winning streak.
Pirates 4, Giants 3 — At Pittsburgh: Jack Suwinski hit his third homer of the game in the ninth inning, giving Pittsburgh a walk-off victory to avoid a three-game sweep.
Marlins 6, Mets 2 — At New York: Jerar Encarnación made a spectacular major league debut with a go-ahead, seventh-inning grand slam for his first hit and also threw out a runner at third base from right field, lifting Miami.
Rockies 8, Padres 3 — At Denver: San Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and Colorado completed a three-game sweep. Randal Grichuk homered to cap a five-run fifth inning and the Rockies beat San Diego for the 10th straight time at Coors Field.
INTERLEAGUE
Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4 — At Boston: Nick Pivetta pitched seven dominant innings with 10 strikeouts, Christian Vázquez hit a three-run homer and Boston won its fifth straight series.
Guardians 5, Dodgers 3 — At Los Angeles: Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with the bases-loaded in the ninth inning, Oscar Gonzalez hit his first major league homer and scored the winning run, and Cleveland rallied to beat Los Angeles.
Diamondbacks 7, Twins 1 — At Phoenix: Buddy Kennedy hit a grand slam for his first big-league homer, Christian Walker added two solo shots and Arizona beat Minnesota.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Astros 4, White Sox 3 — At Houston: Rookie J.J. Matijevic homered for his first major league hit and Mauricio Dubón added a two-run shot to power Houston. The victory breaks a tie between Houston manager Dusty Baker and Chicago manager Tony La Russa, giving the 73-year-old Baker a 106-105 edge against the 77-year-old La Russa in regular-season matchups dating to 1996.
Orioles 2, Rays 1 — At Baltimore: Anthony Santander homered and pointed to his dad sitting in front of the press box. Santander’s home run on Father’s Day helped Baltimore win back-to-back series against Tampa Bay for the first time since 2017.
Blue Jays 10, Yankees 9 — At Toronto: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. launched his fifth career grand slam, Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and Toronto rallied to stop the Yankees’ nine-game winning streak. Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez homered for New York.
Tigers 7, Rangers 3 — At Detroit: Robbie Grossman homered and drove in four runs as Detroit earned a split in the four-game series. The Tigers and their league-worst offense scored five or more runs in consecutive games for the first time this season.
Athletics 4, Royals 0 — At Oakland, Calif.: Jared Koenig pitched into the sixth inning for his first career win and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, helping Oakland end an eight-game home losing streak.
Angels 4, Mariners 0 — At Seattle: Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in the five-game series and Los Angeles beat Seattle.
