LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 on Saturday in the first restart game for both teams.
Kelly Olynyk scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, who shot 56% from the field.
Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver. The Nuggets played without guards Jamal Murray (hamstring), Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip). Murray ranks second on the team with 18.8 points per game.
Thunder 110, Jazz 94 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and Oklahoma City rolled past Utah in their first game of the restart.
Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points and the Thunder shot 53% from the field.
The teams were to meet on March 11 in Oklahoma City, but everything changed when Utah center Rudy Gobert’s COVID-19 test came up positive right before the tip. That night, the NBA announced it would shut down indefinitely.
Clippers 126, Pelicans 103 — Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and had eight overall for 28 points for Los Angeles, which rode a team-record barrage of long-range shots to beat faltering New Orleans.
The Clippers broke the franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers. George made 8 of 11. The Clippers also tied the team record for 3-pointers made in a half and fell one short of the NBA record by hitting 16 of 24 in racing to a 77-45 halftime lead.
Los Angeles made its first six 3-pointers to take a 20-6 lead. Patrick Beverley scored from behind the arc for L.A.’s first points and then George connected on three straight possessions for a 12-2 lead just 2:11 in.
Pacers 127, 76ers 121 — T.J. Warren poured in a monster 53 points, helping Indiana withstand a huge game from Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid to beat the 76ers.
After Philadelphia pulled within three with 30 seconds left, Warren — who had 29 points at halftime — drilled a 3-pointer with a Ben Simmons’ hand in his face to put the game out of reach with 9.6 seconds remaining.
Embiid finished with 41 points to lead the 76ers.