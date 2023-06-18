Prop Celebrations
This photo combination of images first row left to right; Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, April 9, 2023, in Aneheim, Ca., Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, May 24, 2023, in Milwaukee, Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley, May 13, 2023, in Miami, 2nd row, left to right; Washington Nationals Corey Dickerson, May 17, 2023, Miami, Kansas City Royals' Jackie Bradley Jr., May 23, 2023, in Kansas City, and Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler, May 6, 2023, wearing run-scoring celebratory attire when they return to their team dugouts. (AP Photo)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez, Morry Gash, Wilfredo Lee, Marta Lavandier, Charlie Riedel, Charles Rex Arbogast

PITTSBURGH — There are very few things that make Scott Bonnett panic.

Spending the last 15 years making sure the Pittsburgh Pirates have whatever they need whenever they need it has taught the longtime equipment manager the importance of being prepared for anything.