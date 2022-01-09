Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules.
The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials canceled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Djokovic was given a medical exemption backed by the Victoria state government and Australian Open organizers on Jan. 1, based on information he supplied to two independent medical panels, and he was approved for a visa electronically.
But it has since emerged that the Victoria state medical exemption, allowed for people who tested positive for the coronavirus within the last six months, was deemed invalid by the federal border authorities.
Djokovic has been confined to an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, where he’s been preparing for the legal challenge against his visa cancellation in the Federal Circuit Court on Monday.
FOOTBALL
Browns place CB Ward on COVID list
Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss Sunday’s season finale against Cincinnati.
Ward was already questionable with a groin injury suffered in Monday’s loss at Pittsburgh. The fourth-year corner had three interceptions, including a 99-yard return for a touchdown that set the tone in Cleveland’s 41-16 win over the Bengals on Nov. 17.
49ers get reinforcements in secondary
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers got major reinforcements for their depleted secondary with four key players being activated to play in the crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
The Niners activated safety Jimmie Ward and cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and K’Waun Williams from the COVID-19 list on Saturday. All three players tested positive earlier in the week but have been cleared to play.
San Francisco activated rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas from the COVID-19 list on Friday, leaving only rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and injured running back Raheem Mostert on the COVID-19 list before the game at Los Angeles.
BASKETBALL
Michigan State-Michigan game postponed
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan State-Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to pandemic protocols.
The 10th-ranked Spartans were shooting for their ninth straight win on Saturday.
Michigan and Michigan State will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the first of two scheduled games with the rivals.
NBA fines Knicks’ Randle $25K
NEW YORK — New York Knicks star Julius Randle was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for what the league called an “egregious” use of profane language in interviews.
The league cited Randle’s use of profanity in interviews with the media following a Jan. 5 practice and again the next night following a victory over the Boston Celtics.
Warriors’ Thompson set to return today
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson will make his long-awaited return today against Cleveland as planned.
The Golden State star made it official with his own creative announcement on Instagram as he so loves to do. Thompson has been cleared to play and will play in his first game in more than 2 1/2 years after being sidelined by two devastating injuries.
HOCKEY
Sharks plan to terminate Kane’s contract
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract.
The Sharks said Saturday that they made the move because Kane violated COVID-19 protocols in the AHL where he is currently playing for the Barracuda. The team said it would have no further comment. The termination of the contract will cost Kane about $22.9 million remaining from the contract he signed in May 2018.
Oilers add 5 more to COVID protocol
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Saturday.
Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defensemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list. Star center Connor McDavid, defenseman Tyson Barrie and center Derek Ryan were already in the protocols.
Six members of the team’s support staff also were added to the list Saturday.