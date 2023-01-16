TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady isn't fazed by being a home underdog in the NFL playoffs for the first time in his career.

After all, no one has enjoyed more postseason success than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who begins his quest for a record eighth ring when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in a NFC wild-card matchup Monday night.

