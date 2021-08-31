Displaced by Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints went back to work Monday about 500 miles away in the home of another NFL team.
Saints players and staff, along with about 120 family members, relocated to North Texas in advance of the storm that made landfall south of New Orleans on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, and left that entire area without power.
Coach Sean Payton said the team will practice through Wednesday at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. That comes before a previously planned break leading into the start of the regular season.
Fully vaxxed NFL players to be tested weekly
Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.
The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. There’s an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team’s facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period.
Chiefs cut RBs Thompson, Gore
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs began trimming their roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season on Monday, and coach Andy Reid may have found himself having a more difficult time this year than any other during his tenure in Kansas City.
Among the early cuts Tuesday were running backs Darwin Thompson and Derrick Gore, both of whom showed some flashes in the preseason. Thompson was a sixth-round pick in 2019 who had appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons, and Gore had a nifty 56-yard touchdown reception as the Chiefs wrapped up the preseason with a win over Minnesota.
49ers QB Lance to miss 1 week
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will miss one week of practice after injuring a finger on his throwing hand during an exhibition game.
Lance was hit on his right thumb by the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson on Sunday. Lance remained in the game after the hit but got more tests done Monday that coach Kyle Shanahan said showed a “small chip fracture” in the finger.
Titans’ COVID outbreak grows again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans’ virus outbreak has grown again with starting right guard Nate Davis added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Davis joined the list a day after starting center Ben Jones went on the list. Currently, nine Titans’ players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list with five of those starters including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and tight end Geoff Swaim. Outside linebacker Harold Landry III is the only defensive starter on the reserve list.
Wentz to sit, Colts add 3 to COVID list
INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz’s big week was cut short Monday when the Indianapolis Colts put three starters including their top quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal join two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the sideline because of health and safety protocols. Fisher tested positive for the virus last week. Three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson was activated Monday after multiple negative tests. Nelson was deemed a close contact to Fisher.
BASEBALL
Indians C Ramos to miss rest of season
CLEVELAND — Indians catcher Wilson Ramos will require season-ending surgery for torn ligaments in his left knee, the team said Monday.
Ramos tore his ACL and MCL in the seventh inning of Cleveland’s win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He fielded a weak hit in front of the plate and was throwing to second base when his left knee buckled and he crumpled to the infield grass.
The 34-year-old Ramos played in 44 games this season — nine with Cleveland, 35 with Detroit.
Red Sox place 2 pitchers on COVID list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes have become the latest Red Sox players impacted by COVID-19.
Both pitchers were put on the COVID-19 injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Boston manager Alex Cora said before the game that Pérez had tested positive. The news about Barnes came just before first pitch and other details involving the reliever were not immediately available.
HOCKEY
U.S. women advance to gold medal game
CALGARY, Alberta — Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy scored in the second period, and the United States beat Finland, 3-0, on Monday to advance to the final of the women’s world hockey championship.
The five-time defending champion United States will play in its 20th gold-medal game on Tuesday against Canada.