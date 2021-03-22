INDIANAPOLIS — North Dakota was seeded No. 1 overall Sunday for the NCAA hockey tournament, and Boston College, Minnesota and Wisconsin also earned top seeds.
National Collegiate Hockey Conference champion North Dakota (21-5-1) will open Friday night in Fargo, North Dakota, against No. 4 American International (15-3-0). No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (14-10-2) will face No. 3 Michigan (15-10-1) in the other Fargo opener.
At Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Friday, Wisconsin (20-9-1) will face No. 4 Bemidji State (15-9-3), and No. 2 Massachusetts (16-5-4) will play No. 3 Lake Superior State (19-6-3).
On Saturday at Loveland, Colorado, Big Ten champion Minnesota (23-6-0) will face No. 4 Omaha (14-10-1), and No. 2 Minnesota State (20-4-1) will meet No. 3 Quinnipiac (17-7-4). Quinnipiac replaced Saint Lawrence as ECAC’s automatic qualifier after St. Lawrence withdraw from the championship because of NCAA health and safety protocols.
On Saturday in Albany, New York, Boston College (17-5-1) will face No. 4 Notre Dame (14-13-2), and No. 2 St. Cloud State (17-10-0) will meet No. 3 Boston University. (10-4-1)
The regional winners will advance to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh on April 8 and 10.
ERIE, Pa. — Daryl Watts scored a remarkable goal 3:16 into overtime, giving Wisconsin a record-tying sixth national title with a 2-1 victory over Northeastern in the women’s Frozen Four championship game Saturday night.
Watts had the puck behind the Northwestern net when Husky defenseman Megan Carter turned her back. Watts, the leading scorer in the country, intentionally banked the puck off Carter’s back and it deflected by goalie Aerin Frankel.
BASKETBALL
TAMPA, Fla. — The NBA has fined Toronto coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer’s table and toward the stands, plus for directing profanity toward game officials before leaving the floor at the end of a game Friday night.
The league announced the fine Sunday.
The Iowa native was upset at the end of Toronto’s 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz, a game in which the Jazz took 41 free throws, compared with the Raptors’ 14.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA season due to a broken right wrist, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hornets said in a release earlier Sunday that Ball had an MRI exam in San Antonio that revealed the injury. The team said he would be listed as out indefinitely.
FOOTBALL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller is reuniting with coach Vic Fangio in Denver. Fuller quickly agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos on Saturday following his release from the Chicago Bears.
Drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014, Fuller was an All-Pro in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. That was Fangio’s last season as Chicago’s defensive coordinator before he became head coach in Denver.
LOS ANGELES — Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, returning to his native Southern California after 13 NFL seasons on the East Coast. Jackson will provide a deep threat for new quarterback Matthew Stafford. The deal also reunites Jackson with Sean McVay, his offensive coordinator for three seasons in Washington.
BASEBALL
The Kansas City Royals have given six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez the richest contract in club history, a four-year, $82 million deal that begins in 2022. The contract includes a club option worth an additional $13.5 million and has a $2 million buyout for 2026.
Kansas City announced Sunday it had extended Pérez’s time with the team. The deal surpasses the four-year, $72 million contract the Royals gave to outfielder Alex Gordon in 2016. That deal wound up being a disappointment and Gordon retired after last season.
TENNIS
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Daria Kasatkina won the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday when wild card Margarita Gasparyan retired from their all-Russian final with a lower back injury. The eighth-seeded Kasatkina was leading, 6-3, 2-1, when Gasparyan’s back problems forced her to retire.
Kasatkina became the first player to win two WTA tournaments this year after winning in Melbourne last month.