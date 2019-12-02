Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 27 points in a dynamic second half, Kristaps Porzingis added 15 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers’ 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory Sunday at Staples Center.
Doncic also had 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Delon Wright had 17 points and nine assists in the Mavericks’ seventh victory in eight games.
Dallas underlined its status as a likely title contender with an inspired second half on the road against the NBA-leading Lakers, who had lost only once in 18 games since their season opener.
Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, and LeBron James had 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, They dropped to 17-3.
The Mavs erased a halftime deficit with a 28-5 run to open the third quarter, shredding the Lakers’ usually solid defense. Dallas’ decisive rally was led by a majestic quarter from Doncic, who had 16 points and five assists in the third after going 2 for 9 in the first half.
Heat 109, Nets 106 — At New York: Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 16 rebounds and Miami scored the final 10 points to beat Brooklyn. Goran Dragic led the Heat with 24 points, starting the closing 10-0 burst with a three-point play.
Raptors 130, Jazz 110 — At Toronto: Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, Fred VanVleet had 21 points and 11 assists and Toronto used a record-setting first half to rout Utah. Toronto led 77-37 for the biggest halftime lead in franchise history and in the NBA this season.
Celtics 113, Knicks 104 — At New York: Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and Boston beat New York.
Thunder 107, Pelicans 104 — At New Orleans: Chris Paul scored seven of his 16 points in a late 12-0 run in Oklahoma City’s victory over New Orleans.
Grizzlies 115, Timberwolves107 — At Minneapolis: Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and Grayson Allen added 13 to push short-handed Memphis past Minnesota.
Pistons 132, Spurs 98 — At Detroit: Christian Wood scored a career-high 28 points to help Detroit rout San Antonio. Luke Kennard added 20 points for the Pistons They had lost eight of 10.
Magic 100, Warriors 96 — At Orlando, Fla.: Evan Fournier tied his career high with 32 points and Terrence Ross added 19 points in Orlando’s victory over Golden State.