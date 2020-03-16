Brooks Koepka said Sunday he has no interest in the Premier Golf League, another setback to a league promising guaranteed money and a team concept that now won’t have the two of the top players in the world.
“I am out of the PGL. I’m going with the PGA Tour,” Koepka told The Associated Press. “I have a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players.”
Rory McIlroy, who replaced Koepka at No. 1 in the world a month ago, said last month in Mexico City that he was not interested in the new league. He said he valued his freedom to decide when and where to play instead of the proposed schedule of 18 tournaments, not including the majors.
Koepka said he made up his mind after meeting with organizers in Los Angeles a month ago during the Genesis Invitational, wanting to wait for a time when any announcement would not become a distraction. He had said at the start of the Florida swing only that “I want to play against the best.”
With golf shutting down over concerns about the new coronavirus, he wanted it made clear he wasn’t going anywhere.
Koepka, now No. 3 in the world, and McIlroy cited the freedom he enjoys on the PGA Tour. Koepka also spoke about the majority of the PGA Tour who he fears would be left out if all the attention was heaped on top stars competing in a team format.
“I get that the stars are what people come to see,” Koepka said. “But these guys who we see win, who have been grinding for 10 or 15 years, that’s what makes the cool stories. I’d have a hard time looking at guys and putting them out of a job.”
FOOTBALL
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The 33-year-old Campbell was due to earn $15 million this season and count $17.5 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. He’s expected to agree to a revised deal with the Ravens. Campbell has made five Pro Bowls, including three straight with Jacksonville.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots extended safety Devin McCourty’s contract Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCourty was set to become an unrestricted free agent.
The 32-year-old McCourty has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion is eighth in team history with 26 interceptions.
CORONAVIRUS
TAMPA, Fla. — A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19. The team said Sunday the unidentified player had spent his entire time at the minor league complex and hadn’t been over at the main stadium and facilities used by the major leaguers.
Yankees player representative Zack Britton recently said the team had voted to remain together in Tampa and continue voluntary workouts. In the wake of the virus outbreak, Major League Baseball and the union had given players the option to stay at the site of their spring camp, return to their offseason homes or go to the club’s home city.
BERN, Switzerland — The president of Switzerland’s soccer federation has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Swiss federation said 70-year-old Dominique Blanc got the results of a test on Sunday morning and isolated himself at his home.
“I feel pretty good right now and have only mild flu symptoms,” Blanc said in a statement released by the federation. He was tested after developing a sore throat and mild cough.
The headquarters of Swiss soccer in Bern has been closed and staff who had recent contact with Blanc have received medical advice, the federation said.
Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche ownership Kroenke Sports & Entertainment says it will pay its part-time and hourly employees impacted by the cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak for the next 30 days. The company also is calling on its vendors and partners to do the same.
“It is a very trying time for our tight-knit sports community, but more importantly for human beings in general,” KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke said Saturday night.
KSE has suspended all events at the Pepsi Center, home of the Nuggets and Avalanche, Paramount Theatre, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids, and the 1STBANK Center for 30 days.
The Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Kings, along with Staples Center, have joined together to set up a fund to provide similar financial help.
Cleveland State women’s basketball coach Chris Kielsmeier has tested positive for the coronavirus.
CSU, in a statment released Saturday night, says Kielsmeier is the first confirmed case of the virus at the school, as confirmed by Cuyahoga County health officials.
The university says it is doing everything it can to support Kielsmeier in his recovery and is making sure anyone who came in close contact with the coach is being contacted and give the best medical advice and support.
The ECHL board of governors approved the cancellation of the remainder of the season. The professional hockey league has 26 teams in the United States and Canada.
The Baseball Hall of Fame said it will close to the public beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Cooperstown, New York, shrine will provide updated information regarding this closure on each subsequent Sunday.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is also closing temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum in Canton, Ohio says it will be closed to the public from Monday through March 27. The Hall says it “will continue to closely monitor the situation and maintain ongoing communication with state and local health officials.”