INDIANAPOLIS — What was touted as the marquee matchup in the Sweet 16 turned into a dud.
For everyone but Michigan, that is.
Seven-foot-1 freshman Hunter Dickinson had 14 points and eight rebounds and the top-seeded Wolverines took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint Sunday for a 76-58 takedown of surprisingly helpless Florida State.
Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan. The Wolverines scored their first 30 points of the second half from close range to turn this game into a blowout and lead coach Juwan Howard and Co. to a victory in the only “chalk” meeting between a 1 and 4 seed of the second weekend.
Michigan (23-4) moved to a regional final for the first time since 2018 under John Beilein, whose departure a year later led to Howard’s hiring. On Tuesday, the Wolverines will play 11th-seeded UCLA for a trip to the Final Four.
On Sunday, they decimated Florida State’s inside defense. The evening’s most telling stat was points in the paint: Michigan 50, Florida State 28.
“We basically knew how they were going to play us all game with fronting the post and switching everything,” Wagner said. “We knew what to expect and did that in practice. And I think we did a really good job of not allowing them to speed us up.”
The Wolverines created havoc on the other end, too. They forced Florida State so off the mark that the Seminoles didn’t score their 20th point until M.J. Walker (10 points) hit a jumper with 27 seconds left in the first half.
Other lowlights for the Seminoles:
• 14 turnovers, including 10 in the first half that led to 16 Michigan points.
• No 3-pointers over the first 24 minutes, and only 5 of 20 for the game; four of the makes came from Malik Osborne, who led the Seminoles with 12 points.
• Foul trouble for Walker, Anthony Polite and RaiQuan Gray. Adding to the trouble, Walker, the team’s leading scorer this season, rolled his ankle at the 14-minute mark of the second half. By the time he came back eight minutes later, the Seminoles (18-7) trailed by 19.
• The offense was held under 60 points for the first time this season, and it flashed about as much fluidity as coach Leonard Hamilton, who limped around on the sideline in a walking boot; he ruptured his Achilles tendon while stepping off the bus last week.
“I think they were the best version of Michigan tonight,” Hamilton said. “Even though I thought we could have played a little better, I’m not sure Michigan didn’t have a lot to do with our inability to play as well as we have sometimes.”
UCLA 88, Alabama 78 — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points, hitting two big jumpers early in overtime, and No. 11 seed UCLA held on after Alabama’s Alex Reese drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation to beat the second-seeded Crimson Tide.
After beating Michigan State in overtime just to escape the First Four, the unheralded Bruins (21-9) are headed to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008.
UCLA thought it had the game won in regulation when Cody Riley’s lay-in made it 63-62 with 14 seconds left, and Herbert Jones — a 75% foul shooter for Alabama — missed both of his attempts with 6 seconds left.
David Singleton was fouled and made two free throws for UCLA, pushing the lead to 65-62 with 4 seconds to go. But that still gave the Crimson Tide enough time to find Reese, whose tying 3-pointer splashed just before the buzzer.
Jules Bernard also scored 17 points, Singleton had 15 and Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell added 13 apiece as the Bruins gave coach Mick Cronin his first trip to a regional semifinal in 18 years as a college head coach.
Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points and John Petty Jr. had 16 for the Crimson Tide (26-7), who have lost eight of their nine games in the Sweet 16.
MEN’S NIT
Memphis 77, Mississippi State 64 — At Frisco, Texas: Boogie Ellis scored 23 points and Memphis never trailed after a fast start to beat Mississippi State in the NIT championship game, giving the Tigers a title in Penny Hardaway’s third season coaching his alma mater.
After just missing out on their first NCAA Tournament since 2013-14, the Tigers went into the NIT as a No. 1 seed and won college basketball’s oldest postseason tournament for the second time. They also were NIT champs in 2002.
Landers Nolley II opened the second half with a jumper and a 3-pointer that put Memphis (20-8) ahead to stay. Nolley is one of three sophomore starters for the Tigers, who also had a freshman and junior among the starting five.
Memphis won 11 of its last 13 games, the only losses a pair of one-possession setbacks six days apart against NCAA Elite Eight team Houston. The Tigers have their fourth consecutive 20-win seasons, including all three since Hardaway became their coach.
WOMEN’S NIT
Rice 71, Mississippi 58 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Nancy Mulkey had 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks, Lauren Schwartz also scored 19 points and added five assists, and Rice beat Mississippi in the championship game of the WNIT. Rice (23-4), which won the 2017 WBI, won its first WNIT title. Ole Miss defeated Northern Iowa in Friday’s semifinals.