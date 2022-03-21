Landry Shamet made a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime moments after missing an open look beyond the arc and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings, 127-124, on Sunday inb Sacramento.
Damian Jones gave the Kings a 121-120 lead with a putback dunk not long after the Suns star Devin Booker fouled out. Shamet’s 25-foot try missed, but Phoenix grabbed the rebound. Following a timeout, Shamet hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put the Suns ahead by two.
After Mikal Bridges — who had 27 points for short-handed Phoenix — made the second of two free throws, Jones made one from the stripe, but missed the second. Aaron Holiday grabbed the rebound and Torrey Craig dunked.
Booker scored 19 of his 31 points in the third quarter as the Suns won their fifth straight to improve to 58-14 — nine games ahead of Memphis.
Grizzlies 122, Rockets 98 — At Houston: Desmond Bane had 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the absence of star Ja Morant with balanced scoring in a victory over NBA-worst Houston. Bane was one of six Memphis players to score at least 13 points on a day Morant sat out with a sore knee.
Jazz 108, Knicks 93 — At New York: Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Utah beat New York. Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 of his 23 points in the first half for the Jazz, who opened a six-game road trip with the first of two games in two nights in New York. Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale each had 14 points.
Celtics 124, Nuggets 104 — At Denver: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 30 points and Boston beat Denver,The Celtics shot 57.3% from the floor and finished 19 of 40 from 3-point range. Nikola Jokic had 23 points for Denver.
Pelicans 117, Hawks 112 — At Atlanta: Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 12 rebounds, CJ McCollum added 25 points and New Orleans beat Atlanta. The Pelicans moved into ninth place in the Western Conference.
Pacers 129, Trail Blazers 98 — At Indianapolis: Oshae Brissett scored 24 points, Justin Anderson had 18 and Indiana cruised past Portland. Brissett was 8 of 10 from the field and made six free throws without a miss. He also led Indiana with nine rebounds.
Magic 90, Thunder 85 — At Orlando, Fla.: Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and Orlando handed Oklahoma City its ninth straight loss. Carter also had 16 rebounds to help the Magic end a three-game losing streak.
Raptors 93, 76ers 88 — At Philadelphia: Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa scored 21 points to lead Toronto. Chris Boucher had 12 points and 14 rebounds to help the Raptors extend their road winning streak to six.