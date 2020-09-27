Brewers Cardinals Baseball
Buy Now

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to earn a playoff birth Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

x-if necessary

Note: Times are broadcast air times; game times not available.

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2), 4 p.m. (TBS)

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 3 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2)

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland

Minnesota vs. Houston

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston (Greinke 3-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 6-1), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston at Minnesota (Berríos 5-4), noon (ESPN2)

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Houston at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0)

Cleveland vs. New York Yankees

Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Thursday, Oct. 1: New York Yankees (Happ 2-2 or Garcia 3-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2)

National League

(Broadcast TBA)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta vs. Cincinnati

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Cincinnati (Bauer 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 11 a.m.(ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 1: Cincinnati (4-6) at Atlanta

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Cincinnati at Atlanta

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-5 or Darvish 8-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3 or Hendricks 6-5)

x-Friday, Oct. 2: Miami at Chicago Cubs

San Diego vs. St. Louis

Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis at San Diego (Lamet 3-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis at San Diego

x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis at San Diego