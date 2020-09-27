x-if necessary
Note: Times are broadcast air times; game times not available.
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2), 4 p.m. (TBS)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 3 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2)
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland
Minnesota vs. Houston
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston (Greinke 3-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 6-1), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston at Minnesota (Berríos 5-4), noon (ESPN2)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Houston at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0)
Cleveland vs. New York Yankees
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: New York Yankees (Happ 2-2 or Garcia 3-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2)
National League
(Broadcast TBA)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Cincinnati (Bauer 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 11 a.m.(ESPN)
Thursday, Oct. 1: Cincinnati (4-6) at Atlanta
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Cincinnati at Atlanta
Chicago Cubs vs. Miami
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-5 or Darvish 8-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3 or Hendricks 6-5)
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Miami at Chicago Cubs
San Diego vs. St. Louis
Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis at San Diego (Lamet 3-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis at San Diego
x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis at San Diego