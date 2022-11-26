Patriots Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 Bruce Kluckhohn

MINNEAPOLIS — Somewhere along the line this season after Kevin O’Connell was hired as Minnesota’s coach, Kirk Cousins found the consistent winning touch in the clutch that too often was missing for him.

One of the NFL’s most scrutinized quarterbacks delivered again for the 2022 Vikings, with three touchdown passes including the tiebreaking score in the fourth quarter to beat New England, 33-26, on Thursday night.

