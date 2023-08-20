DENVER — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said Friday he has to be better after he let his emotions get the better of him in a heated moment with Cleveland Guardians slugger José Ramírez.

Anderson was suspended for six games after he fought with Ramírez on Aug. 5, triggering a wild brawl between the AL Central rivals. He had his punishment reduced to five games in a settlement with Major League Baseball that was announced on Thursday.

